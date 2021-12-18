Athletico fan is fired after throwing a glass of beer at businessman Luciano Hang | athletico-pr

The dismissal was carried out after the identification of Alves was completed. Araúz Advogados claimed that it “does not tolerate acts of violence against any individual or institution” and classified the episode as “unacceptable”.

Alves, on the other hand, reported that he is being threatened and criticized Hang again on social media. The Hurricane fan admitted that “his life turned to hell” with the repercussions of the case. Wanted by ge, he declined to comment.

Athletico fan denies an act of racism and gives a version of a gesture made at the Arena da Baixada

South American Champion, runner-up in the Copa do Brasil: Athletico earns R$88 million in awards

Hang was hit by the cup while interacting with fans from Paraná. The images show that, after being hit, he moves away from the grandstand railing. Havan, the chain of stores which the businessman owns, is the club’s sponsor.

The businessman did not file a police report, but held a live this Friday, on a social network, to expose the Athletico fan and called him “Doctor Esquerdinha”. Hang said that “we can never accept any form of violence, even more as a way to inhibit different thoughts”.

More Hurricane news on Twitter

Athletic statistics for the 2021 season

Atlético-MG won the match 2-1 and won the Copa do Brasil with an aggregate score of 6-1. Galo also won the Campeonato Mineiro and the Campeonato Brasileiro in the season, while Athletico lifted the South Cup. American.

See the note from the law firm

See the Athletico supporter’s note

“Through this note, I clarify facts that gained repercussion due to Mr. Luciano Hang’s cowardice. First of all, I clarify that the throwing of the glass in which there was some beer was not the most suitable act for the situation. However, I ask whoever reads it. this note, which understands the motivation for having done what I did.

Mr. Luciano Hang, businessman, owner of one of the largest retail chains in Brazil, decided a few years ago to act in politics. Which, according to current legislation in our country, he has full rights, after all, he is in full enjoyment of his political rights, since he is not a military officer, magistrate, member of the Court of Auditors or the Public Ministry .

Like him, I am also in full enjoyment of my political rights. So I am affiliated with the Democratic Labor Party, the PDT. However, I make it clear, that the act has nothing to do with the party with which I am affiliated or with the team that I support. The motivation for my act that night was because, like millions of Brazilians, I was witnessing the various barbarities promoted by the current Federal Government, which has a notorious proximity to the businessman object of this note. Please remember a few more recent ones, which will mark you forever.

The COVID-19 pandemic has killed more than 620,000 Brazilians so far. Of these victims, numerous of them died and many others were sequelae because they believed or because they had contact with the disease because of these people motivated by campaigns promoted by Luciano Hang himself and by the Federal Government, which he has evident influence.

This businessman encouraged the use of drugs with unproven efficacy against COVID-19, such as chloroquine and ozone applications in pre-victims or victims of the pandemic disease. I highlight a specific situation, which Mr. Luciano Hang will surely never forget:

“(…) Regina Hang, mother of businessman Luciano Hang, was admitted to a hospital belonging to the Prevent Senior network on January 1, 2021. TV Globo had access to her medical record. The document shows that, at the hospital, Regina Hang was diagnosed with Covid and that she had already taken medications proven to be ineffective for the treatment of Covid, such as azithromycin, hydroxychloroquine and other medications. According to the medical record, on the fifth day of hospitalization, Regina underwent an ozone therapy session

– practice prohibited by the Federal Council of Medicine. Ozone therapy would only be allowed in cases of experimental research authorized by Conep (Research Ethics Committee). Conep said there was no research authorization for Prevent. ” Source: https://g1.globo.com/jornal-nacional/noticia/2021/09/22/prevent-omitiu-causa-damorte-do-medico-anthony-wong-e-da-mae-de-luciano -hang-show-documents.ghtml

Thus, for these reasons alone, the anger and contempt nurtured by millions of Brazilians towards Mr. Luciano Hang are explained. He was an accomplice, a participant, in several crimes that led to the death of hundreds of thousands of Brazilians in the pandemic, as evidenced even in the report of the so-called “CPI on the Pandemic”.

As I am a person with character, with a good education, I am sorry and I can almost say that I regret the inelegant nature of having tossed a few ml of beer at Mr. Luciano Hang. However, I can sleep peacefully for that. It is not irreparable, criminal, harmful or vexing. Harmful, criminal, irreparable and vexing is using their influence, motivated by money, to promote public policies that have killed, bankrupted, unemployed and harmed in so many other ways almost the entire Brazilian population.

For now, no more to add.

Curitiba, December 17, 2021.