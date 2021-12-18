Athletico fan is fired after throwing beer at Havan owner

One of the viral moments of the Brazil Cup final was the moment when businessman Luciano Hang, owner of the Havan store chain, was hit by a glass of beer while singing with Athletico-PR fans. This Friday, the fan who launched the drink, lawyer Eduardo Alves, was fired from the office where he worked.

On his social networks, the lawyer spoke about the case, saying that the decision to throw the glass at Luciano Hang was political, due to the proximity of the Federal Government businessman and his actions during the covid-19 pandemic. Alves also said he was sorry to have thrown the beer.

“The motivation for my act that night was because, like millions of Brazilians, I was witnessing the various barbarities promoted by the current Federal Government, which has a notorious proximity to the businessman object of this note”, wrote the lawyer.

“As I am a person with character and with a good education, I am sorry and I can almost say that I regret the inelegant nature of having tossed a few ml of beer at Mr. Luciano Hang,” added Alves.

The lawyer also said that he has been threatened since he threw his glass of beer at Luciano Hang and criticized the businessman again.

“Today I lost my job, I’m being threatened, my life has turned into hell. But I need to say: Mr Hang, you’re the most rotten thing in this country, and people like you I’ll face every day of my life, even the end”, completed Eduardo Alves.