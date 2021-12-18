Athletico supporter testifies to the police, denies an act of racism and gives a version of a gesture made in the Arena da Baixada | athletico-pr

The Athletico fan who imitated a monkey in the final of the Copa do Brasil on Wednesday, at the Arena da Baixada, denied the act of racial insult. The 24-year-old was heard this Friday at the Mobile Police Service for Football and Events (Demafe).

In your testimony, she claimed that the gesture was motivated by “primate behavior” of the stadium crowd during halftime.. The fan also reported that fans threw bottles and cups, in addition to climbing the fence that gives access to the box where she was.

The information was initially released by the OneTwo Sports and confirmed by ge.

The fan was caught in a video laughing and imitating a monkey towards the crowd located below the box. A supporter of Athletico himself climbed the grid that gives access to the venue to question the attitude. (See video below)

In addition to her, two other men made signs in reference to their skin color towards Atlético-MG fans during the match. They have not yet been identified and heard by Demafe.

On Thursday, Athletico spoke on social media. Hurricane issued a statement saying that “racism is unacceptable and, more than that, criminal” and that “the club will spare no effort to investigate the events, identify those responsible and pass on all information to the competent authorities.”

other acts of violence

These were not the only deplorable scenes seen in the final of the Copa do Brasil. Before the game, Atlético-MG’s bus was stoned by Athletico fans on arrival at the stadium. The two fans are rivals and even fought inside the Arena da Baixada in the confrontation for the Brazilian.

During the entire confrontation, it was also possible to see several objects thrown on the lawn. After Pedro Rocha’s goal was disallowed in the first half, a tennis shoe was thrown from the Athletico fans on the field. Referee Anderson Daronco reported in the summary of two shoes and several cups of liquid were thrown on the field during the match.

Atlético-MG won the match 2-1 and won the Copa do Brasil with an aggregate score of 6-1. Galo also won the Campeonato Mineiro and the Campeonato Brasileiro in the season, while Athletico lifted the South Cup. American.