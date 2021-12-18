Atlético-MG and Charlotte advance in negotiation; Alan Franco will be on loan for a year | athletic-mg

The 2021 season ended brilliantly for Atlético-MG. And the football market requires little time for Galo not to think about 2022. The club has already advanced to make the first exit from the squad. Midfielder Alan Franco will be loaned to Charlotte FC, of ​​the MLS, North American League. The situation has progressed in recent hours, according to the ge .

A few days ago, the clubs made the first contacts, but Galo was immersed in the final rounds of the Campeonato Brasileiro, and would still have the decision for the Copa do Brasil against Athletico-PR. Managed to take both cups. Alan Franco, with only 15 games in the season, barely participated, due to the high number of foreigners in the Alvinegro squad.

Charlotte FC reaches an agreement with Atlético having as an attraction for Alan Franco the presence of Miguel Angel Ramírez, coach who led the Ecuadorian at Independiente del Valle in winning the 2019 Sudamericana. in 2022, it has its eye on other pieces of Brazilian football.

Alan Franco was bought by Galo for around R$ 12.8 million in 2020, under the baton of Jorge Sampaoli, and has a contract until June 2024. He will be loaned with part of the economic rights pre-fixed in values ​​kept confidential.