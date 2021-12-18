Atlético’s budget for 2022: Preliminary evaluations

Photo: Reproduction

By: Prof. Denilson Rocha

THE speak rooster had access to Atlético’s budget for 2022, sent to the councilors and which will be considered at a meeting of the Deliberative Council on December 21, 2021.

As we have already evaluated in recent years, it seems that the Club’s Board of Directors started to adopt more real criteria for the elaboration of the planning piece and made a very prudent budget that could be exceeded. The document coming with the “chance” of Ernst & Young’s collaboration for preparation already conveys an image of greater credibility.

The forecast of more than BRL 800 million in revenue is noteworthy, more than doubling the BRL 400 million forecast for 2021. But how is such growth possible?

Initially, the amount effectively collected by Galo in 2021 should be close to R$ 500 million. An achievement much higher than expected. This is where the 2022 budget can be considered even prudent. Let’s go to the numbers:

Ticket office: jumps from BRL 19 million in 2021 to BRL 53 million in 2022. But it is important to consider that the Club ended the year with BRL 47 million raised, with less than half of the games scheduled for next year. TV and awards: the forecast for 2022 is BRL 20 million less than the forecast for 2021. But it should be noted that there was a balance for 2020, which increased the expected for 2021. Anyway, to reach the forecast, Atlético does not consider winning tournaments – which is very correct as planning. So, if it wins them (and that’s what we hope), it allows for a surplus as it was this year. Galo na Veia: still has numbers below what it could do. But the forecast of BRL 30 million is the highest ever recorded and it is quite possible to be reached with the significant growth of partners in 2021. Sponsorships: are a case in point. Atlético posted a balance in 2021, from a forecast of R$22 million to an achievement (according to Globoesporte.com) in excess of R$60 million. Thus, the forecast of BRL 52 million for 2022 is very prudent. Sales of athletes: Although it has not reached the R$ 120 million planned for 2021, Galo hopes to raise R$ 140 million next year. The number seems feasible because the squad has gained a lot of value with the conquest of titles and there are several athletes with an adequate profile for sales to the European market.

There are also other less significant revenues, such as clubs, the Manto da Massa or lotteries, which maintain levels close to those achieved in 2021.

In expenses, there is an increase in investment in football, with an increase from R$ 172 million to R$ 231 million in personnel costs, image rights and commissions. Another value that increases a lot is the “soccer activity costs”, but it should be noted that this value includes many items with accounting representation, such as amortization of intangible assets (athletes). All other expenses show variations that are only subject to monetary restatement (inflation).

But there are two points that deserve a lot of attention:

Financial income and expenses: this is where interest payment records are placed, for example. However, for 2022, Atlético expects to have a POSITIVE result in this regard. Like? With agreements and renegotiations that allow recording financial gains. Equity income: the R$350 million recorded in this account may appear, at first, to be a simple accounting movement for changes in equity valuation. So much so that the “income statement” projection shows revenue and expense of the same amount. However, when evaluating the cash flow projection, only the inflow of the resource is observed. In other words, Atlético gives indications that it will sell some assets next year.

Also in the cash projection, it is important to emphasize that Atlético does not foresee the taking of new loans and, at the same time, it projects the payment of more than R$ 260 million in loans, in addition to more than R$ 116 million in debts with others clubs. That is, a reduction of more than BRL 380 million in debt, WITHOUT COMPROMISING THE INVESTMENT IN FOOTBALL.

The criticism of the document is (once again) for failing in essential parts to provide greater transparency. The “equity cost” of R$350 million should come with the explanations in item 2.3. However, the document does not provide this detail, which prevents us from knowing how Atlético intends to use its heritage resources.

For those who followed Galo Business Day and has been monitoring Atlético’s actions, there are no surprises. Galo advances in its restructuring on and off the field. The results are starting to appear and the horizon is showing more promise.