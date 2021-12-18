Audience at stadiums: Atlético-MG dominates rankings; Cruzeiro records the record of paying in 2021 | numerologists

Atlético-MG had an overwhelming season on the lawns and in the stands. Sovereign, Galo won the titles of the Campeonato Mineiro, Brasileiro and Copa do Brasil, the first “Triplete alvinegro” in the club’s history. After a year and a half of closed gates in Brazil due to the coronavirus pandemic, the fan was able to return to the stadiums, and the athlete fulfilled his role perfectly in Mineirão. There were 464,702 tickets sold in 14 games, reaching an average of 33,193 payers per game, the highest in Brazilian football in 2021.

Corinthians, in turn, also had the unconditional support of their fans and got the second highest average of the year. In all, 261,299 paid admission to the team’s eight games at the Neo Química Arena, an average of 32,662 per match. São Paulo appears right after, with an average of 28,235 per game. Leader in the average of payers in 2018 and 2019, Flamengo dropped to fourth in the ranking, with an average of 20,131. Ceará, with 18,750 fans per game, closes the top 5.

2 of 4 — Photo: Infosport — Photo: Infosport

The largest paying public is from Cruzeiro

Although Galo dominates all possible rankings, who had the most fans paying for a match was its great rival. In the last round of Serie B, Raposa took 57,592 payers to Mineirão, in a 0-0 draw with Náutico, which marked Rafael Sobis’ farewell from the pitch.

Atlético owns six of the 10 largest audiences in 2021 in Brazil. The best number of the season was in the victory by 1-0 in the derby against América-MG, when it took 54,186 payers to Mineirão, in the 30th round of the Brasileirão.

Fortaleza, Ceará and São Paulo also appear in the list of major audiences. Flamengo, which dominated the ranking in 2019, the last complete season with fans in stadiums in Brazil, has no match in the top 10. See below:

3 of 4 — Photo: Infosport — Photo: Infosport

Atlético has the four highest incomes

Killing team, crowd filling the Mineirão and pocket full. Galo had seven of the 10 highest gross incomes in Brazilian football in 2021, owning the top four in the ranking. The difference to the other clubs is so big that the income of Flamengo 2 x 0 Barcelona-EQU (BRL 4.06 million), fifth game on the list and first without being Atlético, does not reach half of the second game with the highest income. of the Brazilian champion (R$ 8.3 million).

The gross income record in Brazil for the season was R$8.8 million, in the 4-3 victory over Bragantino, at Mineirão, in the 37th round of the Brazilian Nationals, a match that marked the celebration of the title, won in the previous game , when the team beat Bahia away from home.

Flamengo, in addition to the fifth place, also owns the seventh, with an income of R$ 2.9 million in the defeat at Maracanã, 3-0 to Athletico-PR, in the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil. São Paulo, the other main club on the list, curiously also appears with a setback. Tricolor earned R$ 2.7 million in the 4-0 suffered by Flamengo in Morumbi.