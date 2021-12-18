Average price of ethanol at service stations drops 1.5% in the week, says ANP | Economy

The average price of ethanol at gas stations across the country fell by 1.5% this week, according to a survey released this Friday (17) by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

The ANP’s weekly survey shows that the average price of a liter of fuel rose from R$5.210 to R$5.128. The maximum value found was R$ 7,799, in Torres, in Rio Grande do Sul.

the price of the liter Gasoline it also dropped in the one-week interval, from BRL 6,708 to BRL 6,679, a reduction of 0.4%. The maximum value found was R$7.959, in Bagé, in Rio Grande do Sul.

Last week, Petrobras reduced the average sale price of gasoline to distributors from R$ 3.19 to R$ 3.09 per liter.

Already the value of the liter of diesel remained practically stable, dropping from R$5.354 to R$5.345. The maximum amount was R$ 5,698 in Paracatu, Minas Gerais.

Finally, the price of cooking gas, 13kg LPG, reached an average price of R$ 102.16, showing a slight drop compared to last week (R$ 102.60). The maximum value of the cylinder was R$ 140, in Sorriso, Mato Grosso.

Petrobras will lower the price of gasoline sold to distributors this Wednesday (15)

Petrobras reduces gasoline prices

On Tuesday (14), Petrobras announced that the average sale price of gasoline to distributors will go from R$ 3.19 to R$ 3.09 per liter as of this Wednesday (15). The new value represents an average reduction of 3.13% or R$0.10 per liter.

According to the state-owned company, the adjustment reflects, in part, the evolution of international prices and the exchange rate, “which stabilized at a lower level for gasoline”.

Petrobras did not report any adjustment in the prices of other fuels.

The last readjustment in fuel prices carried out by Petrobras was announced on October 25th. At that time, the company increased gasoline by 7.04% and diesel by 9.15%.

Fuels are the villains

The Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) announced last Friday (10) that the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) was 0.95% last month. It was the biggest change for a month of November since 2015.

Last month’s inflation result was driven by gasoline.