Back to the hunger map, Brazil releases R$ 5.7 billion for the Electoral Fund – Politics

(photo: Edilson Rodrigues/Senate Agency)

In a country that returned to the hunger map and in which the government claims lack of resources to serve the poorest, Congress overturned President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) veto to increase the Electoral Fund for 2022 from BRL 2.1 billion to R$5.7 billion. The chief executive rejected the increase in August on the grounds that it would cause fiscal problems for the Union. In the Chamber, there were 317 in favor of overthrowing the presidential veto against 146. In the Senate, 53 to 21. Both government and opposition parties helped in the overthrow of the veto (read more).

Senator Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania-SE) was one of those who opposed the increase in the electoral fund. He said he was elected to the position spending less than R$100,000, through donations from individuals. “I don’t hear a word from party leaders in the sense of making the campaign cheaper, reducing costs, getting closer to the voter; it’s just this talk that billions of reais are needed from our pockets to finance candidacies spread across the country, without clear criteria for distributing the candidates,” he criticized.

PT parliamentarians avoided talking about the value of the electoral fund and only highlighted the need for public financing of campaigns. This was the case of senator Jean Paul Prates (PT). “Our concept in relation to the electoral fund is that it is necessary, indeed, with conviction, for the exercise of democracy in our country. (…) Today, we need public funding with its limitations, but democratically accessible to candidates without or with financial possessions,” he said.

In the Chamber, the PSol defended the need for public financing, but criticized the new values. “We, unlike Novo, with all due respect, defend public campaign funds, public campaign financing, because that will strengthen democracy. (…) But we differ from the value directed to the campaign fund. The value that is placed , today, it is around R$ 6 billion”, stated Taliria Petrone (PSol-RJ).

According to the vice president of the Chamber, Marcelo Ramos (PL-AM), the fact of having a majority of left-wing parliamentarians voting in favor of the overthrow is not surprising. For the deputy, “the left has never been demagogic in relation to this and has always made clear the defense of public campaign financing”.

He also said that the fact that the PL, the new acronym for Bolsonaro, had voted to overturn the veto “only surprises those who are fooled”. “President Bolsonaro’s party and the president’s entire base mobilized and articulated the overthrow of the electoral fund’s veto,” he maintained, who has already announced that he is leaving the acronym precisely because of the affiliation of the head of the Executive.

The amount of the Electoral Fund, however, still needs to be approved by the Mixed Budget Commission (CMO), which scheduled the vote on the report for Monday.

The Novo party anticipated that it intends to bring the matter to court. “The Novo sees no other way out than to trigger the Federal Supreme Court (SRF), questioning this irresponsible value approved by lawmakers, who prefer to allocate billions to politicians instead of investing in health, public safety and education, which our country so needs at this time crisis”, says the acronym, in a note. The caption classified the amount as “immoral Christmas present that the parliamentarians gave themselves”.

With nearly R$ 6 billion, politicians will have the largest electoral fund in history. In the 2018 elections, parties received R$1.7 billion for campaigns.

In the assessment of Gil Castello Branco, general secretary of the NGO Contas Abertas, the overturning of the veto shows that Congress is more concerned with the electoral issue than with fiscal responsibility. “By way of comparison, R$5.7 billion corresponds to the sum of the full budgets of the Ministry of the Environment (R$3.1 billion) and of Tourism (R$2.4 billion). Budget of the Union for 2022”, he pointed out.

The economist classified the movement as an “annoyance” and “scorn”, since the strategy was to vote the increase in the final stretch of the year. “They approve this absurd amount on the eve of Christmas and the Congressional recess, so that the repercussions are as small as possible,” he reproved. “In the next week, approximately R$ 16 billion of amendments by the rapporteur will probably be incorporated into the 2022 Budget, which will be distributed without any technical and socioeconomic criteria.”

other vetoes

Parliamentarians also overturned other vetoes, such as the readjustment of the salary floor for community health agents and the amendment to the Assis Carvalho Law to provide assistance to those who depend on family farming.

Other vetoes, such as the controversial project for the free distribution of sanitary pads, remained for 2022.

how parties voted

In PL, only two of the 40 deputies were against increasing the electoral fund for 2022: Paulo Freire Costa (SP) and Police Officer Katia Sastre (SP). In the Senate, Flvio Bolsonaro (RJ) and Jorginho Melo (SC) voted to maintain the presidential veto. Other acronyms that launched pre-candidates for the Planalto were also in favor of the turbocharged electoral fund. In the PT, 49 of the 51 deputies voted to overthrow the veto. The MDB gave 29 votes in favor of increasing the Fund. In the PSDB, the majority of deputies voted against, although the leader of the bench has advised in favor of more resources for campaigns. Podes was one of the six against the Fundo na Câmara. PSol, Novo, Citizenship, Rede and PSL were also opposed.