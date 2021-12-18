Band gives a hat to Globo and will show the Club Mundial com Palmeiras by itself · TV News

The Band will exhibit the World Club Championship, which will be held by FIFA (International Football Federation) in February 2022. closed broadcasting rights this Saturday (18) and will show the tournament alone — Globo, which has already shown the dispute in recent years, will be left out.

Only Grupo Bandeirantes companies will be able to broadcast the clashes involving Palmeiras, which was champion of the Libertadores this year and will participate for the second consecutive time in the competition. The event will take place between February 3rd and 12th, 2022, in the United Arab Emirates. The rights apply to open TV and pay TV.

According to the TV news, FIFA’s negotiations with Band became irreversible for Globo during the course of the week. The channel is already preparing logistics for professionals, such as producers, narrators and commentators, to send them to the Middle East country. The official announcement should take place in the next few days.

Globo had the preferred contract to broadcast the Club Mundial, as it happens every year. The audience leader has a long contract since 2015 with the governing body of football to have the tournaments organized by her — which includes the 2022 World Cup, for example.

The Club World Cup, however, is sold separately. Globo had priority, but needed to respond by a deadline whether to buy or not. Globo not only failed to meet the deadline, but also made a financial proposal below expectations.

Band ended up showing interest, made a proposal with higher values ​​and made the acquisition. The Marinho network planned to send a team of up to 40 professionals to cover the games. Without them, only four people on a reporting team will be in the tournament’s host country.

Globe outside the Club World Cup

It will be the first time since 2000 that Globo will not hold a Club World Cup with Brazilians. That year, the event was organized in Brazil.

Not believing in the potential of games involving national clubs and European powers such as Real Madrid and Manchester United, Globo did not buy and Band bought them exclusively. The final between Vasco x Corinthians was the largest audience in its history, with peaks of 53 points in Greater São Paulo.

The Band, however, will once again exhibit a Club World Cup, something that hasn’t happened since 2013, when Atlético Mineiro participated in the event. And this time, it’s a comeback in style: only she will show the tournament. The expectation is for high ratings, especially in the capital of São Paulo.