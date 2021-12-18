Band ignores fans’ desire and bar Gusttavo Lima and Leonardo of Faustão’s debut

Band decided to bring in other artists to participate in the premiere of the new show; check out who the chosen singers are

Band has already decided which artists will be next to Faustianon its debut. With just a month to go before the big day, the channel has already chosen the singers who will participate in the first program.

The public is anxious and they had even expressed themselves so that the station could put Gusttavo Lima and Leonardo as attractions of the program in its debut, but the Band did not call and selected other artists.

Now, the debut soundtrack will be made by an iconic samba team already defined. The main musical attractions of Fausto Silva’s first program will be: Alcione, Martinho da Vila, Paulinho da Viola and Zeca Pagodinho, according to Cleo Guimarães, from the Look.

All singers are confirmed for the premiere of the attraction, which airs on January 17th. The recordings take place a few days before.

Recently, a psychic said that the presenterFaustian will have a complicated 2022. the astrologer Emer Oliveira revealed that he will have difficulties after leaving Globo and migrating to Band.

“The decision taken when leaving Rede Globo was not the right one”, he says.

