Bandits assault Mouse’s house in São Paulo: ‘They put a gun to his head’ | Television

Published 12/17/2021 18:42 | Updated 12/17/2021 19:12

Rio – Carlos Massa, better known as Ratinho, confirmed that his house was invaded this Friday (17th), in São Paulo. According to the presenter, who was not at the scene, thieves held his employees hostage and took only the cell phones of those present. In a statement, Grupo Massa, a company founded by the communicator, informed that everyone who was in the space that works as an office is doing well.

“I wasn’t there. They didn’t do anything, they just tied up the staff, locked them, took cell phones, tried to find out if there was a safe. They used guns, put guns to the employees’ heads”, reported the SBT presenter in a conversation with José Luiz Datena, on “Urgent Brazil”.

Mouse said that the bandits were in control of the house’s gate, saying that they usually have a strong security scheme: “I drive an armored car, I try in every way to secure my house. They opened the gate, they had control of the gate. If anyone enters my house, I’ll defend my children and my friends with a gun, I don’t even want to know,” he fired.

“It’s okay, thank God it was just a scare. But I’m going to put more armed security guards in front of the house, what can I do?”, vented the businessman. Grupo Massa’s staff adds that it is awaiting investigations by the São Paulo Civil Police and that it provides “all support and assistance to employees who were at the scene at the time of the robbery.”