Barbara buys Janine’s talent with credit card and luxury apartment · TV News

Barbara (Alinne Moraes) will be determined to keep up her farce at all costs in Um Lugar ao Sol. After receiving a proposal to write a book, the spoiled woman will convince Janine (Indira Nascimento) to produce the work in her place. To do so, he will give an apartment and a credit card to his fellow student on the 9:00 pm soap opera on Globo.

After stealing a tale from his “friend”, Christian’s wife (Cauã Reymond) buried herself in a mountain of lies and even won a literary contest with a story that wasn’t even hers. When Janine found out about the plot, she tried to make her preppy reveal the truth, but gave in to her blackmail.

Barbara will go so far as to host the girl in a fancy family apartment, just to keep up appearances. At the chapter set to air on December 27 , the villain will take another step and offer the writer a credit card. With this attitude, she will accept to prolong the farce and write the novel in place of Santiago’s daughter (José de Abreu).

However, the situation will not go that far. In the same chapter, Érica (Fernanda de Freitas) will discover the whole truth about the scam and will throw the rotten into the fan for all of Barbara’s family.

“She didn’t write a line! Janine wrote that story, but as she’s poor, low-level and poorly educated, your daughter took the laurels,” the personal trainer will shoot.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

