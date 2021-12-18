Barbara Evans Talks About Attacks On Her Pregnancy Weight

Barbarian Evans, 30 years old, vented about the comments fat phobics that you have received about your weight during your first pregnancy.

The model, who is expecting Ayla, as a result of her relationship with Gustavo Theodoro, commented on a situation that occurred while walking through her condominium.

“About five boys went on bicycles, I don’t know how old they were, and said, ‘Wow, Mom, she’s fat! But she’s fat!’ And I heard everything. I’m here, I’m pregnant, walking. Do you have any problems? eating at your house? Giving you work? We’ll chase after it,” she said.

She continued talking about the episode: “Yeah, we’re not thin. How’s it going to look? But what’s big is happy,” she said.

Then, the model stated that she cannot help feeling bad about situations about her weight while she is pregnant. “It hurts, right?! We are human beings. We have no control over what people will think or feel. I just think we have to have more love for people. I think empathy doesn’t even exist in the world anymore. Of course we feel sad. , there is no way not to absorb it,” he said.

Earlier, she had already countered a female follower who had criticized the swelling in her ankle. “He’s not awful, he’s swollen because I’m pregnant. Measure his words,” she said, adding: “Swelling judges. It’s people, it’s got everything,” Barbara said.

The model continued her outburst in the form of a text, in which she says she doesn’t let herself be shaken because she has a very good head to deal with attacks.

“It’s really crazy. While it’s the most beautiful and special time of my life, I’ve been suffering attacks regarding my weight, my swelling, literally everything… I have a really good head and I try not to let myself get shaken .But sometimes it goes too far, right?!”, she said.

She said she reads several attacks on the internet, personally listens to various unwanted comments, but cannot understand. She added that no have if concerned about aesthetics during pregnancy.

“Guys, have more empathy, more love. I’m carrying my biggest dream, and make sure that my aesthetic at the moment is not my priority! Let me enjoy my pregnancy, stop attacking me! Not only me, but many pregnant women ! This is very sad!”, he finished.