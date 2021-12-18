Barueri secures Sesc-Flamengo reaction and wins important victory in the Superliga | volleyball

Coach José Roberto Guimarães opened the doors of his training center in Barueri for one of the most attractive matches of the 10th round of the Volleyball Superliga. This Friday night, at Sportville gym, the three-time Olympic champion team received the Sesc-Flamengo, by Bernardinho, and won an important victory in the competition: 3 sets to 1, with partials of 25/21, 25/20, 18 /25 and 25/18. With the result, Barueri joined the teams in the intermediate zone and rolled up the leaderboard.

+ Check the Women’s Superliga leaderboards

Barueri showed a more conscious team game since the first set. Central Lorena was the highest scorer with 17 hits, being the guarantee of the team in blocking. Opposite Lorrayna was a reference in attack, but striker Karina was also very efficient in turning the ball. Sesc-Flamengo, which with the victory would have taken another step towards the G-4, suffered too much in reception and took a long time to react. The tactical change with the Peña striker in the opposite role guaranteed a partial, but it was not enough.

Fluminense’s defeat by Pinheiros, in a match played this Friday night, in the city of São Paulo, was decisive for the embolism of the teams in the intermediate zone on the Superliga classification table. Now, Sesc-Flamengo remains in fifth place, with 17 points, followed by Fluminense, with 16 points. Barueri appears soon after, in seventh place in the table, with 15 points, and Pinheiros, after having made 3 sets to 0 in Tricolor, jumped to eighth place, with 14 points.

Best Moments: Pinheiros 3 x 0 Fluminense, for the Women’s Volleyball Superliga

Barueri returns to the court on Thursday, December 23, to face Praia Clube, which was eliminated from the Club World Cup without winning any victories but is in the lead of the Superliga with an undefeated campaign – 10 games and 10 triumphs. The match, played in Uberlândia, will be broadcast live on sportv2, starting at 19:00. Sesc-Flamengo hosts Pinheiros, next Tuesday, December 21st, at 8 pm, also with sportv2 broadcast.

+ Minas is defeated at the Club World Cup, but advances to the semifinals

Barueri built the victory in the first set very calmly. Central Lorena built a wall in Barueri’s net and left Sesc-Flamengo in difficulty. The red and black had to look for alternatives for the turn of the ball. Coach Bernardinho stopped the game more than once, in an attempt to change the history of the partial. The striker Maira still took some points from the opponent’s wide advantage, but Lorena remained firm in the block: 25 to 21.

2 of 2 Barueri played at home, in the gym of coach José Roberto Guimarães’ CT — Photo: Carolina Oliveira/Barueri Barueri played at home, in the gym of the CT coach José Roberto Guimarães — Photo: Carolina Oliveira/Barueri

As in the previous set, Barueri knew how to work better with the plays to ensure another partial. Central Lorena continued imposing in the blockade, but also saw her companions grow in the offensive system. Opposite Lorrayna and striker Karina made a great set, leaving Sesc-Flamengo bewildered. Coach Bernardinho tried changes on the courts, the difference dropped to four points, but Barueri didn’t lose the rhythm and scored 25 to 20.

Bernardinho returned to the third set with the Dominican striker Peña acting in the opposite role. For the first time in the match, Sesc-Flamengo started ahead and opened the lead. Coach Zé Roberto was the one who stopped the game this time, to avoid an adverse reaction. The difference was taken away, and the score was tied at 7 to 7. Balance and rivalry became the keynote on court. But the tactical change was fundamental for Rubro-Negro, who secured the partial by 25 to 18.