Battlefield 2042 has free first weekend and price drops on Steam

If you still haven’t had the courage to pay the full price of Battlefield 2042 and want to see first how your hardware behaves with the game, the title will be free weekend on Steam. If you like what you experienced between today (17) and Monday (20), Battlefield 2042 is with 34% discount costing R$164.34. The promotion goes to December 22nd.

As many already know, Battlefield 2042 had a very troubled start. Even before it was released, in its beta period, the game was making a lot of strong graphics go through the roof. Also, the franchise’s most enthusiastic gamers weren’t happy with what DICE and EA presented.

At its launch, the game came to be between the ten worst rated games on Steam. On Valve’s platform, Battlefield 2042 still has slightly negative reviews and almost a month after launch, they are already more than 75,000 ratings. Among the complaints are poor optimization, bugs, lack of weapons and criticism goes far.

When we first reported on the game’s dismal ratings on November 22nd, we said that the PC version was a 73 point average for critics on Metacritic and a 2.3 point average for users. Less than month later, now the game has 68 among the 2.2 criticism among players. The weather didn’t improve the situation for the game.



Earlier this month, insider Tom Henderson said that EA’s game had had troubled development and that development team members were aware the situation would get where it did. Battlefield 2042 had a beta in October, which was actually an alpha as the build released was months ago.

The game has already been patched to fix hundreds of bugs and should continue to be updated with some frequency. Battlefield 2042 has even had fewer players than Farming Simulator 22, and has sold less. You can’t underestimate how successful the farm management franchise is, but Battlefield has always carried a legion of players in each of its editions.

