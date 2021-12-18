BBB21 champion Juliette puts Karol Conká to eat dust at Globoplay· TV News

Juliette Freire put Karol Conká to eat dust in Globoplay’s list of most watched documentaries, according to a survey released by the streaming service this Thursday (16). The series about the life of the BBB21 and the TV News Award how TV Breakthrough surpassed the audience of the rapper’s redemption story.

The production You Never Been Alone – Juliette’s doc was the most watched content of 2021 in the documentary series category. In second place is the documentary A Vida After Tombo, followed by O Caso Evandro, Doutor Castor and A Corrida das Vacinas.

In the foreign films section, the feature Framing Britney Spears: The Life of a Star (2021) led the popular audience. Then appeared the works Miracle in Cell 7 (2019), 11/09 – A Vida Under Attack (2020), Infidelidade (2019) and Spider-Man: De Volta Ao Lar (2017).

Monica’s Gang: Ties (2019) took bronze in the list of the most watched children’s features — the ranking was led by two productions in the Miraculous franchise – The Adventures of Ladybug.

One of Record’s classics, the animation Pica-Pau (1999) was also successful on Globoplay and won first place in the list of the most watched children’s content on the platform. Next, the drawings Patrulha Canina (2013) and Turma da Galinha Pintadinha (2014) appeared.