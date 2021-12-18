Behind Flamengo’s new coach, the director goes to Europe and confirms a conversation with Jorge Jesus

THE Flamengo starts stepping on the accelerator in search of a technician starting this Saturday. And, this Friday night, football director Bruno Spindel left for Portugal for pre-scheduled meetings in the country. The intention is to hire Renato Gaúcho’s replacement until Christmas. Marcos Braz, strong name of the folder, will accompany him this Saturday. The VP would also go this Friday, but he has the flu.

The report of THROW! been in the lobby of the Tom Jobim International Airport, in Rio, to hear the manager just before the departure for Europe.

– We had been planning the trip since the end of the Brazilian course to prepare the ground and make a productive trip. We forwarded a series of conversations with coaches who we believe have a profile and capacity, who are up to taking on Flamengo – stated Bruno Spindel, before adding:

– In this final phase, it is necessary to meet in person, have a closer conversation and make the decision that needs to be taken to choose the coach that we hope will be ahead of Flamengo in the coming years and that 2022 will be a very successful year. It’s a fundamental choice – evaluated the director.

Bruno Spindel also confirmed that, among the coaches he will meet alongside Marcos Braz, is Jorge Jesus, formerly of Fla and, now, of Benfica.

About other names, Spindel did not confirm them, but said that the club is not tied to coaches from Portugal. “We go where Flamengo has opportunities”.

The meetings will start on Sunday, and Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel will be in Europe until the 23rd, when they return to Brazil. One of the quoted technicians to meet[a com a dupla do é Paulo Sousa, técnico da Polônia.

Inicialmente, o Flamengo procurou saber se o desligamento da seleção polonesa seria um impeditivo, e ouviu que não. Sobre o Brasil, o L! apurou que o interesse maior de Paulo é estar em clube que “sempre brigue por títulos”.

Em Portugal, o clube também deve conversar com representantes de Jorge Jesus, pela cartada final, algo tido internamente como uma “obrigação” pelo histórico vencedor, mesmo ciente de que o Mister não pretende deixar o Benfica neste momento, e Carlos Carvalhal. Outros nomes também estão na mesa, como Paulo Fonseca (sem clube e ex-Porto e Shakhtar Donetsk).

Confira outras respostas do diretor de futebol do Flamengo, Bruno Spindel:

Nomes pretendidos e preferência por Jorge Jesus

Quando viajamos para a Europa, normalmente entramos por Lisboa, desenvolvemos alguns relacionamentos por lá. Tem o Mister, temos a ideia de falar com ele também. Mas a viagem desdobra para onde o Flamengo tiver oportunidade de conversar com treinador do nível do Flamengo. Não vou falar de nomes. O futebol gira rápido, podem surgir oportunidades que não estavam no radar, mas já há muitas coisas adiantadas para que a viagem seja produtiva.

Busca por reforços dependem do treinador?

​

Vamos esperar o novo treinador. Tem as questões de ideia de jogo, sistema, metodologia de treino, uma série de questões que precisam ser analisadas com o treinador e equipe técnica para que a gente possa entregar o melhor planejamento de elenco para o clube. A principal liderança do futebol é sempre o treinador, por isso é muito importante termos ele conosco o mais rápido possível para darmos o segundo passo.