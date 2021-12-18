Benítez says goodbye to São Paulo: “It was an unforgettable experience” | São Paulo

Midfielder Martin Benítez said goodbye to São Paulo this Friday afternoon. The player was on loan by Independiente, from Argentina, had not had his contract renewed by Tricolor and was not bought permanently.

– I would like to say my thanks to São Paulo for opening the doors for me and trusting in my work. My family and I were very well received in the city and we will always take the club in our hearts. Gratitude for every moment, it was an unforgettable experience, with a very memorable title in my life! Thanks to all players, employees, coaching staff, staff and especially the fans! I hope that one day we can meet again – wrote the Argentine in a social network.

Benítez had a promising start with the São Paulo shirt, being considered the best player in the Campeonato Paulista, in which the Tricolor was champion.

However, the midfielder’s physical condition hampered him further on in the season. With Crespo, it started to be used in the second half of matches and lost some due to injuries and wear.

With Rogério Ceni he still had chances in the starting lineup, but he didn’t know how to take advantage of it. The attrition and lack of money to keep the player made the end of the relationship become imminent.

In an interview with GE last week, the Benítez businessman had already anticipated that he would not stay until 2022. According to him, there were no financial conditions for that.

Benítez says goodbye to São Paulo after 42 games, with four goals scored and six assists.

