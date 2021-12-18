Benítez says goodbye to SPFC

Martín Benítez’s spell at São Paulo has come to an end. The Argentine midfielder used social media this afternoon to confirm his departure and say goodbye to the Morumbi team.

In an Instagram post, the player thanked the club and left the doors open for a possible return in the future. He was on loan at Tricolor by Independiente (ARG) until the end of the season.

“I would like to say my thanks to São Paulo for opening the doors for me and trusting in my work. My family and I were very well received in the city and we will always take the club in our hearts,” wrote Benítez.

“Gratitude for every moment, it was an unforgettable experience, with a very important title in my life! I thank all the players, employees, coaching staff, staff and especially the fans! I hope that one day we can meet again,” he added.

Last week, the athlete’s manager, Adrian Castellanos, had already indicated that Benítez would not remain at São Paulo for 2022.

Hired in early 2021, Benítez, 27, leaves São Paulo with four goals and six assists. His best moment at the club was in the Paulista Championship title campaign, when he was elected the best player in the competition.

In the wake of the season, however, Benítez lost space and was little used by coaches Hernán Crespo and Rogério Ceni.