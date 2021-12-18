Bil Araújo says he is hurt by Lary Bottino’s lies

In addition to being saddened by the information about the death of singer Marília Mendonça, Bil Araújo, vice-champion of “A Fazenda 13”, said that he didn’t get involved with anyone in the game because he entered the game focused on forming a couple. The model also reported having been hurt by some of Lary Bottino’s ‘lies’, candidates for an affair, to discover after leaving confinement.

In an interview with “Live dos Finalistas”, the former “BBB 21” (Rede Globo) was asked how he handled the criticism that his chance in “A Fazenda 2021” was seen as “wasted by the public” and reported having used the ironies to strengthen yourself.

I will not speak fear. I don’t absorb that kind of internet energy. I always wanted to prove it was me against myself. I wanted to go inside to prove that I also know how to participate in a reality show. I just needed time to show people. When I read these things, it was fuel to fly higher. I got close.

Not interested in anyone?

Over the 96 days of confinement, Bil Araújo’s name hit social media with shippers involving Mileide Mihaile, Marina Ferrari, Erika Schneider, Lary Bottino and Rico Melquiades. He, however, had no relationship with anyone.

The model confessed that he entered focused on not getting involved in romance to play the game his way, even knowing that the development of the couple’s story could be negative. However, he made it clear that nothing happened because there was no chemistry.

The girls there are really beautiful. I knew who was single and I joined this reality show. I came in very focused and I didn’t go to make a couple, but if it was supposed to happen, it would happen. I will not lie. There is a grace period for three months, but I held back a lot and wanted to prove to me that reality TV is not just a couple and that’s it. Like it or not, a couple can help or hinder and the guys were already having this vision of me that I was going to make a couple or give up on another reality show. It was to show the side of Bil that likes to play, have fun and be hearted when it has to be.

Of the names mentioned above, Bil Araújo had a strong relationship with Lary Bottino – they even slept together for most of the month she was on the reality show. The runner-up of “A Fazenda 2021”, then, explained that he didn’t stay with the influencer because, simply, ‘it didn’t happen’.

Lary is my friend from confinement and out here too. It doesn’t roll. [Falei que ficaria] with Erika and I made that clear right there. Now she’s in her happy relationship and I’m single in mine and looking for someone.

Catch the lie?

Live presenter Lucas Selfie joked with Bil yesterday about him going to “Power Couple” (RecordTV couple reality) with Lary Bottino and repeated the dose in the interview. The ex-“BBB 21” then revealed that he was hurt by discovering ex-peoa’s lies after leaving confinement.

No “Power Couple” and no Lary. I saw a few things out here and I’m upset. My ADM’s told me. I was upset because I saw some things there. She said she had started a joint effort for me and went to Rico. Then, I saw that it didn’t hit and things changed. I saw some things about her having enjoyed a break that I wasn’t good enough to be on a reality show that I was very upset too. I don’t think he had a basis of trust in me. He said he pulled a joint effort for me and he pulled it for Rico. I didn’t need to talk, got it?

End of “The Farm 13”

In the grand final of “A Fazenda 2021”, Rico Melquiades won the R$ 1.5 million prize, with 77.47% of the votes. Bil Araújo was in second place with 18.83% of the preference, Solange Gomes said goodbye as the third place, with 3.70% of the votes, and Marina Ferrari took fourth place, with 2.77% of the public preference.

