Black women falsely accused of attempted shoplifting in Greater BH | Minas Gerais

Elderly caregiver Tatiane Pereira dos Santos, 26, and a friend of hers, 27, were falsely accused of attempted theft by the security of a store in Santa Luzia, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte, this Friday (17). the two women are black.

Tatiane and her friend went to a Pernambucanas store, in the São Benedito neighborhood, and tried on skirts. They didn’t like the products, they returned it and left.

When the two were at another establishment, Tatiane learned that a photo of them was circulating in a WhatsApp group of local merchants associated with an attempted theft.

“Guys, these two tried to steal here now in Pernambucanas”, said the message, sent by a security guard at the store (see below).

“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. I’m a mother of three, I’ve worked since I was 17. My friend is pregnant. We left the store crying, with everyone watching. It was a very embarrassing situation, very humiliating.” , says Tatiane.

2 of 3 Image shows message accusing women of attempted shoplifting in Santa Luzia — Photo: Social networks/Reproduction Image shows message accusing women of attempted shoplifting in Santa Luzia — Photo: Social networks/Reproduction

She and her friend filed a police report. The case was registered as slander, but the victim believes that the false accusation of theft was motivated by prejudice..

“Is it because of the colored hair, the clothes, the color? We didn’t do anything to imply that we would take clothes without paying. I’m very bad. In my 26 years I’ve never had this,” he says.

The Military Police (PM) spoke with the security guard, who said he sent the photo for “suspected theft” of the two clients. He also stated that he is used to sending images of possible suspects or perpetrators of crimes that occurred inside the store.

The suspect was taken to the Military Police Company, where a Detailed Term of Occurrence was drawn up.

3 of 3 The case occurred in the Pernambucanas store on Avenida Brasília, in the São Benedito neighborhood, in Santa Luzia — Photo: TV Globo This case occurred at the Pernambucanas store on Avenida Brasília, in the São Benedito neighborhood, in Santa Luzia — Photo: TV Globo

The victims’ lawyer, Marcos Philip Fernandes dos Santos, stated that will file a lawsuit seeking compensation for pain and suffering caused by the false accusation.

“None of them have any kind of police record for any criminal practice. It seems to me and also seems to them that all the accusations are clearly discriminatory. The reason, we don’t know, could be by gender, by economic reasons, by the way they are dress and even for racial reasons,” said the defender.

In note, Pernambucanas stated that “deeply regrets what happened and informs that it is investigating the facts to take the necessary measures”.

“The company, which has a 114-year history with Brazil, is fully committed to ethics, integrity and respect for all, and rejects any and all forms of discrimination with its customers or employees. The company will reinforce procedures to avoid that this type of situation does not happen again”, says the text.