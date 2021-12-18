Blackout affects almost all of Venezuela; dictatorship blames “electric war”

Unlit street in Caracas during a blackout that affected almost the entire territory of Venezuela at dawn this Friday, December 17th| Photo: EFE/ RAYNER PEÑA R.

Venezuela had a new blackout in the early hours of Friday that left almost the entire territory of the country in darkness. At least 20 of Venezuela’s 23 states had a blackout from 2 am (local time), according to local media.

The minister for Electric Energy of the Chavez dictatorship, Néstor Reverol, claimed that the blackout occurred because of an “attack on the National Electric System”.

“We received a new attack on the National Electric System, specifically in El Guri. Again those who were angry in 2019 are attacking the country’s peace,” Reverol said in an interview with state television shared on its social networks.

In 2019, Venezuela faced a series of blackouts, as a result of the lack of maintenance and investments by the Nicolás Maduro dictatorship in the national electricity system. On some occasions, the lack of energy lasted more than four days. At the time, Maduro claimed that the Venezuelan electrical system was “a target of cyber attacks”.

Caracas, the Venezuelan capital, is not usually as affected by constant blackouts as other regions of the country. But most of the city was in darkness this dawn.

Maduro regime officials did not give an estimate of how long it will take for the country’s power supply to return to normal, nor did they provide details on the alleged “attack” or sabotage of the electrical system.

“We are at the forefront of all maneuvers for the recovery of the service. The accumulated experience of our men and women of the national electricity system’s working force in combating the electrical war will allow the system to recover,” said Reverol, calling for “support from the Venezuelan people with conscience and in peace to overcome this vile and criminal attack”.

Delcy Rodríguez, Maduro’s deputy, also denounced the “new attack on the National Electric System”. “Nothing will take us from our path of peace and tranquility. Together with President Nicolás Maduro, the people will win,” he declared in a message posted on Twitter.

On Thursday night, hours before the blackout, the dictator Nicolas Maduro posted a video on his Twitter profile in which he appears visiting the Christmas decorations with illuminated trees in Caracas.

“Taking advantage of the lights and Christmas colors that are seen in Caracas and throughout the country. A beauty! The joy of these December dates is felt in every square and in spaces restored by the Revolution. Merry Christmas, Venezuela!” Mature.