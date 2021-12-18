Blood Origin has first teaser released

The second season of The Witcher premiered this Friday (17) on Netflix, but the streaming giant wasted no time in bringing more news to fans. At the end of the last episode of the season, the first teaser of the spin-off The Witcher: Blood Origin was revealed.

The prequel will have six episodes and will tell the story of the continent’s first wizard 1,200 years before the main events, in a time when elves, monsters and humans occupied the same space. Andrzej Sapkowski, author of the books, will collaborate as a creative consultant for the production. Check out:

The Witcher: Blood Origin teaser shows new characters from the plot, with three elves wandering through breathtaking scenery, such as gigantic rocky mountains, beaches and, of course, wars and battles in droves.

So far, the cast has included Sophia Brown, from “Beauty and the Beast”, Michelle Yeoh, from “The Tiger and the Dragon” and possibly Jason Momoa, the Aquaman. The confirmation of the last actor has not yet been made official, but, according to We Got This Covered, he will play a “key role” in the plot. The show still doesn’t have a defined release date.

The Witcher: Blood Origin may have Eredin as its main antagonist

The most dangerous and relentless elf in the work is Eredin, the commander of the Wild Hunt — much explored in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. According to the Redanian Intelligence portal, the villain may be the main antagonist in The Witcher: Blood Origin. Know more!