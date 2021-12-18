Bolsonaro Party and PT join forces to increase fundão by R$ 5.7 billion; Moro’s acronym votes against – Politics

BRASILIA – Opponents in the electoral dispute, the president’s parties Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) came together to boost the amount of public money that will be used to finance next year’s campaigns. The caption of the former justice minister Sergio Moro (We can), also a pre-candidate, was one of the six against the “fundão” of R$ 5.7 billion next year. PSOL, Novo, Citizenship, Rede and PSL were also opposed.

Bolsonaro had vetoed the part of the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO) which stipulated this value for the electoral fund next year, but did not mobilize its base so that the decision was maintained. On the contrary. The government did not guide the allied deputies, letting them vote as they wished in the session of Congress that analyzed the veto this Friday, 17. Result: the House dropped by the score from 317 to 146. The decision was confirmed by the Senate soon after, by 53 to 21.

On the other hand, of the 51 deputies of Lula’s PT who voted, only two wanted to maintain the veto: Marcon (RS) and Erika Kokay (SP). In Bolsonaro’s caption, of the 40 present, there were also only two against increasing the electoral fund for 2022: Paulo Freire Costa (SP) and Police Officer Katia Sastre (SP).

In Podemos de Moro, of the 10 deputies who voted, eight were against the overthrow of the veto. The only ones in favor of the turbocharged “fundão” were José Medeiros (MT) and Bacelar (BA).

Other acronyms that launched pre-candidates for the Planalto Palace were also in favor of the greater electoral fund. The MDB, which has senator Simone Tebet (MS), gave 29 votes in favour. In João Doria’s PSDB, despite the fact that the leader of the bench had guided him in favor of more resources for campaigns, the majority of deputies voted against.

Vice President of the Chamber, Marcelo Ramos (PL-AM) stressed during the session that the country made an option for public financing. “We are deciding here, in theory, if we reaffirm that decision back there or if we are going to have to re-discuss the possibility of private financing. That’s what’s at stake,” he said. The deputy is from the same party as Bolsonaro, but he has already announced that he will leave the party because of disagreements with the president.

In a speech in which he reviewed the work of the Chamber this year, the president of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said yesterday that society loses without public funding for campaigns. “The discussion will be: Congress maintains the president’s veto and goes back to R$ 2 billion or Congress overturns the veto and maintains the percentage, linking to the TSE budget.”

Increasing the electoral fund to 5.7 billion reais is a wrong decision. It is not appropriate, especially at this time, when so many Brazilians are going through enormous difficulties. This attack on the spending ceiling is also no longer justified. — Sergio Moro (@SF_Moro) December 17, 2021

as the Estadão/Broadcast showed this Friday, 17, lawmakers are articulating to boost the electoral fund by cutting resources from the Electoral Court in the Budget, which currently has amounts estimated at R$ 10.3 billion. The argument is that the Judiciary Branch has a budget greater than that of other bodies and needs to make its “contribution” in reducing expenses.

Taking resources from the Electoral Court to boost the electoral fund is a maneuver with technical obstacles, according to experts in Congress. The Legislature cannot transfer resources from one branch to another. Currently, the “fundão” is subordinate to the Executive. The link mentioned by Lira, however, can be a way to circumvent the rule, leaving the funds under the umbrella of the TSE, with the resource actually going to the parties, and not to the court.

New Deputy, Adriana Ventura (SP) defended the maintenance of the fundão veto in a speech in the plenary. For her, campaign financing does not bring political renewal. “This only benefits the chief who will receive. Enough of public funding for the elections”, he declared.

Sought out, the advisors of Lula, Bolsonaro, Ciro and Simone did not respond as the pre-candidates position themselves on the vote given by their parties in Congress. Moro’s campaign said that the former minister, like the bench, is against increasing the electoral fund. Doria’s said that the governor would not speak out.