Bolsonaro takes a boat ride in Guarujá, SP | Santos and Region

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) took a speedboat ride in Guarujá, on the coast of São Paulo, this Saturday morning (18th). He arrived in town early this Friday night (17). The president is expected to stay in town until next week. There is no official schedule.

Bolsonaro is staying at Forte dos Andradas, a military installation that he has used whenever he comes to the region. At around 9 am, his entourage left the fortress, but Bolsonaro followed in a Brazilian Navy speedboat.

2 out of 5 Bolsonaro also fished during a trip along the coast of SP — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Bolsonaro also fished during a trip along the coast of SP — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

On the boat, he was accompanied by the president of Caixa Econômica Federal, Pedro Guimarães, and by Max Guilherme, special advisor to the president. The two posted photos with Bolsonaro during the tour and stopped for a fishing trip.

After the tour, the president had lunch and returned with the delegation to Forte dos Andradas, in the early afternoon.

3 out of 5 Entourage of Jair Bolsonaro in Guarujá, this Saturday morning — Photo: Nina Barbosa Entourage of Jair Bolsonaro in Guarujá, this Saturday morning — Photo: Nina Barbosa

tenth visit to the region

This is Jair Bolsonaro’s tenth visit to Baixada Santista as president.

In 2019, he visited the region during the Easter and Republic Proclamation holidays.

in January of 2020, the president was in the region for five days, when he also participated in the inauguration of the Emergency Room at Santa Casa de Santos. During the carnival of the same year, Bolsonaro stayed at Forte dos Andradas, in Guarujá.

President Jair Bolsonaro arrives in Guarujá for rest days

4 out of 5 Bolsonaro arrives in Guarujá, SP, for a rest period — Photo: Luciana Moledas/g1 Bolsonaro arrives in Guarujá, SP, for a rest period — Photo: Luciana Moledas/g1

In September 2020, the president won the title of Vincentian citizen and visited the Ponte dos Barreiros, in São Vicente. Bolsonaro also visited the region during the holidays of Nossa Senhora Aparecida and the Finados last year.

on New Year’s Eve 2021, the president was again in Guarujá. During this period of rest on the coast, he participated in the benefit game “Natal Sem Fome”, in Vila Belmiro, in Santos. He was also at Praia do Canto do Forte, in Praia Grande, and also attended the funeral of a military police officer who died trying to save drowning children.

In October of this year, the president spent the extended holiday of Nossa Senhora Aparecida in the city. He visited the cities of Santos, Praia Grande and Peruíbe. At the time, he was fined for not wearing a mask.

During the president’s visit in October, a team of journalists from TV Tribuna, an affiliate of Rede Globo, was offended by a supporter of Jair Bolsonaro, in Guarujá. In addition, the man, identified as Armando Izzo, even hit the camera of a film reporter, who managed to record the entire action.

5 out of 5 Bolsonaro arrives in Guarujá, SP, for a rest period — Photo: Luciana Moledas/g1 Bolsonaro arrives in Guarujá, SP, for a rest period — Photo: Luciana Moledas/g1