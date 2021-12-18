Boris Johnson went to party during first confinement by the pandemic

British Prime Minister reportedly said attendees deserved a drink to ‘strike back’ the coronavirus, newspapers say

EFE/EPA/EMILY MACINNES / POOL Prime Minister’s spokesman said Johnson met with Hancock and his team in an open-air space



The British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, participated in a party during the first confinement by the pandemic in Covid-19. In May 2020, after giving a press conference with then-Secretary of State for Health Matt Hancock to report on the spread of the disease, Johnson reportedly attended a 15-minute social gathering with about 20 employees in his office. Downing Street. At the time, the health rules They only allowed one-on-one meetings between two people from different families in an outdoor space, two meters apart, and the Health Secretary asked the British to stay “inside as much as possible”. “Please respect the rules, keep an eye on your family and don’t take any chances,” Hancock told a news conference.

The information is the result of an investigation published this Thursday, 16, by the newspapers “The Guardian” and “The Independent” and corroborates the recent leaks about violations of restrictions by people in the prime minister’s official office or close to the government. According to a source cited in the investigation, during the party, Johnson would have said that the participants deserved a drink to “match back the blow” of the coronavirus. In response to the allegations, a spokesman for the prime minister said Johnson met with Hancock and his team in an open-air space. “The prime minister went to his residence shortly after 7pm. A small number of employees who were supposed to work remained in the Downing Street garden for part of the afternoon and evening,” he said.

Allegra Stratton, Boris Johnson’s aide, resigned a week ago after a video leaked in which she chronicled a Downing Street party last December. Former London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey also resigned from the City Council this week after a photo exhibition showing his participation in a major Christmas celebration in 2020, when meetings between residents of different households were banned.

*With EFE