‘Boruto’ dubbed debut on Crunchyroll – JBox

THE crunchyroll announced today (17) the premiere of the first 52 episodes of BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS with dubbing in our language on the platform, even today. In June of this year, the JBox he brought, with exclusivity, the news of the dubbing of the series, which can also paint on netflix coming soon.

THE Viz Media has invested in dubs for the franchise Naruto, recently dubbed the classic movies and of the phase shippuden to streaming course video. Despite Portuguese and typographical errors even in some posters, Viz confirmed the JBox which licensed the features to Claro (the errors were even corrected).

Boruto brings the story of Naruto’s son, Boruto himself, along with Sarada and Mitsuki, Sasuke and Sakura’s daughter and Orochimaru’s son, respectively.

The title is displayed in a simultaneous template with subtitles in the crunchyroll. The manga is published in Brazil by panini, who announced price increase from the next edition – an increase that does not just concern the manga market.

Crunchyroll still has the anime of Naruto dubbed, and the 112 episodes of Naruto Shippuden which are available in our languages ​​– the sagas are complete in the subtitled version. Netflix also has all the dubbed material for Naruto and shippuden at your service.

Where to watch:

Source: press release.

JBox has commercial partnerships with JustWatch, being able to earn a value on top of purchases made from the site’s links. However, JBox is not responsible for possible errors present in product resources integrated into the website but produced by third parties.

NARUTO

Naruto is a work of Masashi Kishimoto. The manga was originally published on the pages of Shonen Jump from 1999 to 2014, and completed with 72 bound volumes. It is the third best-selling manga in history, with 235 million copies printed in the world, and of that total, 140 million were sold in Japan, and 95 million in other countries.

The success yielded a sequel titled Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, with script of Ukyo Kodachi (up to volume 13), Masashi Kishimoto (#14–) and illustrations by Mikio Ikemoto, having released 14 volumes so far. In Brazil, the 72 volumes of Naruto were published twice by Panini Publisher (first in a standard edition, followed by a pocket version), which currently publishes the main series for the third in the so-called edition gold, and the manga of Boruto.

The anime adaptations, Naruto (2002), of 220 episodes, Naruto Shippuden (2007), of 500, and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations (2017) are officially shown in Brazil via streaming on crunchyroll, with subtitles in Portuguese. The original series and part of ‘shippuden‘ can also be found on the platform and on the Netflix, with the option of dubbing in Portuguese.