Brain and Gut: Why Health Depends on the Other for the Body to Work Well – Health

Life seemed to be playing a bad joke with 41-year-old Meillyn Lemos, when the psychologist and feeding behavioral mentor started having gastric problems in 2017. It wasn’t like she was unaware of the fact that a hectic routine, stress and, come on, the occasional practical packaging in place of full meals would cause long-term problems. His job was precisely to prevent this from happening to other people.

It took years for her body to react, but the check came. Meillyn developed Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), which later evolved into an intestinal ulcer. “Anxiety was the high point of my problem. I had this diagnosis at a very difficult time at work and it ended up harming my body”, says the girl from Curitiba, who needed treatment with medication and a revolution in food to get better.

If today the relationship between mental health and intestinal health is recognized even by those who do not work in the field, this reality was still gaining ground in medicine when Meillyn presented the first symptoms of anxiety and gastric discomfort four years ago. The idea of ​​the intestine as a “second brain” was beginning to hang in the air. “Although we have known for two thousand years the phrase of Hippocrates that says that every disease starts in the intestine, it has been in the last three decades that gastroenterology as a science has been transformed”, says Luísa Leite Barros, gastroenterologist at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein.

According to the doctor, not long ago, several diseases were considered without a defined cause, such as Irritable Bowel Syndrome. That is why knowledge about the physiology of our digestive organ and the role of the microbiota, the universe of microorganisms that inhabit all possible spaces of the human intestine, were essential for more assertive treatments. “Now we understand that IBS is a disorder of the brain-gut-microbiota axis”, explains Barros.

dynamic double

This shaft depends on the proper functioning of each gear to rotate fully. After all, everything connects: a balanced diet keeps the intestines strong and, consequently, the emotions balanced – it is in this organ that 95% of serotonin, one of the well-being hormones, is produced, as well as other hormones that influence improvement of depression. At the other end, a relaxed mind helps keep the brain autonomous, without relying so heavily on the gut to carry out its daily tasks.

You might be wondering how this “dependency” works. Part of it has to do with stress, one of the most important stimuli in communication between the two organs. German gastroenterologist Giulia Enders, best-selling author, explains the subject in a didactic and fun way. The Understated Charm of the Gut (WMF Martins Fontes, 2015). “When we see a big problem, like hurry or irritation, our brain will want to solve it. For that, it needs energy, which it will borrow mainly from the intestine”, describes the doctor in the book. What happens then is that the energy that would be used for our digestion ends up being redirected to another part of the body.

In theory, it doesn’t hurt if this process happens once in a while. The problem is when the brain starts to abuse the good will of our digestive organ, jokes Enders. “The gut will also send unpleasant signals to the brain – otherwise the situation won’t change. In this way, we may feel more tired or have no appetite, feel sick or have diarrhea”, he writes. The consequences tend to come over time, as they did with Meillyn: less circulation in the intestine, thinning of the intestinal walls, and increased sensitivity. The second step is the realization of the disease.

Sensitive to external impacts

Worldwide, it is estimated that 5 million people suffer from inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), according to the Brazilian Society of Coloproctology, the SBCP. But even those who don’t have any problems related to the intestine can feel the impacts of a deregulated microbiota. As it is an extremely innervated organ, it is sensitive to environmental variations such as diet, smoking and anxiety. “Stress itself generates toxins that end up inflaming the intestine and favoring the emergence of bad bacteria. If it’s not healthy, it doesn’t absorb nutrients. So even if you eat in a balanced way, the organ cannot work as it should”, explains nutritionist and researcher Aline Quissak.

766E3C01-53A8-483E-9B06-CCE0C7108013 The stress itself generates toxins that end up inflaming the intestine and favoring the emergence of bad bacteria. If it’s not healthy, it doesn’t absorb nutrients. So even if you eat in a balanced way, the organ cannot work as it should E0EAB005-9061-4B3D-86B9-AEB61693E313 Aline Quissak, nutritionist and researcher

Then begins a difficult cycle to break. “You start to have digestion discomforts, with a feeling of bloating and cramps, and this affects your mood. Because of this, you are likely not to sleep well. But it is during sleep that hormonal regulation occurs, so how to solve the situation?”, asks the nutritionist. The answer lies precisely in the tubular organ that fills our belly with its six meters long and four centimeters in diameter: intestine.

Food is essential

According to Aline, the first step to begin recovery is to heal the intestine. “This protocol takes at least 10 days and is a preparation for the next step. It consists of ingesting specific aloe vera juice for consumption, on an empty stomach, and, throughout the day, foods that do not ferment very much”, suggests the specialist. Digestive infusions between meals, such as fennel, chamomile and nutmeg, as well as vegetables, yellow-orange vegetables and berries are also part of the routine.

Any gastric symptom can be a starting point, such as reflux, gastritis, and constipation, but people with autoimmune diseases can also benefit greatly from the protocol. This was the basis of Meillyn’s treatment. “I improved 70% just with the change in diet and focus on anti-inflammatory foods. Anxiety also decreased a lot when I started making the right teas and combinations”, says the psychologist.

But it is important to make it clear that this entire process must be guided by a specialist and does not replace drug treatment for each disease. “The anti-inflammatory diet is an adjuvant in the clinical management of the patient. It is also worth remembering that the search for healthy eating habits is part of a change in lifestyle, with the practice of physical activities”, points out the gastroenterologist.

The habit of keeping physical exercises in the routine, even helps directly in the improvement of inflammatory diseases. “They increase the immune system’s responsiveness because they release cytokines and also anti-inflammatory agents that will help throughout this process”, explains nutritionist and personal trainer Tais Rímoli.

The power of bacteria

The more science delves into the gut villi, the more it discovers the influencing power of the bacteria that dwell within us. No wonder, the word microbiota has been used in place of intestinal flora and means “small life”. The term refers to the microorganisms that inhabit the human intestine from the first day of a person’s life.

Each adult has about 14 trillion of them – among bacteria, viruses and fungi that are responsible for digestion, processing nutrients and interacting with the immune system. “The composition of our microbiota shapes both the pattern of healthy inflammatory response and can predispose to diseases”, explains gastroenterologist Luísa Leite Barros, from Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein.

There is already a consensus, for example, that excessive consumption of sugar, alcohol and cigarettes stimulates dysbiosis – the growth of “bad” strains, which cause bloating, among other symptoms, and do not help the body at all. Therefore, it is important to keep the “good” strong, able to help with various health issues – from improving the skin, in cases of acne and dermatitis, to helping to treat mental disorders, such as depression, or neurological diseases, like Parkinson’s.

“Recently, the interface between Gastroenterology and Neuropsychiatry converged on a new discipline called Enteric Neuroscience. There is robust evidence in the literature of the relationship between microbiota dysfunctions and these diseases”, says Barros.

Prebiotics and probiotics enter the conversation, each with its role. While the former are non-digestible carbohydrates that feed our intestinal bacteria (think green bananas, asparagus and onions, for example), the latter are live microorganisms that, when ingested correctly, can be good for your health.

In her book, German physician Giulia Enders talks about the use of specific probiotics to reduce the physiological effects caused by stress, such as the production of hormones such as cortisol, nervous-related abdominal pain, nausea and diarrhea. The author cites an Irish study that used specific bifidobacteria (a Bifidobacterium longum 1714) to try to reduce some people’s stress.

Over eight weeks, participants were divided into two groups: both performed activities and reported their emotional state daily, but only a part ingested the probiotics every day. Halfway through the period, these people had a 15% reduction in daily stress compared to the placebo group.

Is anxiety keeping you awake? food helps

Try consuming the combination below 40 minutes before bed for a few weeks. The tip is from nutritionist Aline Quissak.

1 cup of melissa (or lemon balm) tea to activate Gaba, the relaxation neurotransmitter;

1 fruit rich in vitamin C (guava, if you have loose bowels, and kiwi, if stuck), indicated to reduce cortisol, a stress hormone;

2 Brazil nuts, which help in the production of melatonin, a hormone that helps in inducing sleep.

Menu: what to put and what to avoid

Choosing what to eat is critical to ensuring good intestinal and mental health

Inflammatory Foods

Ultra-processed (sweetened drinks, soft drinks, snacks, processed meat, instant noodles)

Vegetable oils (such as soy, cotton, corn, canola and sunflower)

Refined cereals: bread, pasta and cookies in general

High fat pork and beef;

Whole milks and derivatives

Alcoholic beverages

sugars

Fried food

Best Anti-Inflammatory Foods