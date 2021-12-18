Brazil records 206 deaths from Covid-19 in 24 h; seven states did not notify

The moving average of cases for the last seven days stands at 3,457. The moving average of deaths, referring to the last seven days, is 130 deaths.

The numbers that would indicate the lowest moving average of new cases for 2021 may have been affected.

At least seven states did not notify data due to the cyber attack that occurred in the system of Ministry of Healthand damaged the government database at the beginning of the month.

THE Brazilsums 617,601 deaths and more than 22 million registered cases.

STF determines that the government manifests itself within 48 hours about vaccination for children

the ministerRicardo Lewandowski, ofFederal Supreme Court (STF), determined, this Friday (17), that the federal government manifests itself within 48 hours about the vaccination against Covid-19 of children between 5 and 11 years old.

Lewandowski’s opinion comes after the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa)authorize, last Thursday (16), the use of Pfizer’s immunizing agent in children of the age group in Brazil. read more.