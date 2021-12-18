Brazil records 206 deaths from Covid-19 in 24 h; seven states did not notify

Data from Rio de Janeiro, Bahia, Goiás, Paraíba, Mato Grosso do Sul, Rondônia and Tocantins were not available due to instability in the Ministry of Health platform

Brazil registered 206 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

Still according to data National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) updated at 6 pm this Friday (17), the country has detected more than 4,079 new cases of the disease.

The moving average of cases for the last seven days stands at 3,457. The moving average of deaths, referring to the last seven days, is 130 deaths.

The numbers that would indicate the lowest moving average of new cases for 2021 may have been affected.

At least seven states did not notify data due to the cyber attack that occurred in the system of Ministry of Healthand damaged the government database at the beginning of the month.

THE Brazilsums 617,601 deaths and more than 22 million registered cases.

STF determines that the government manifests itself within 48 hours about vaccination for children

the ministerRicardo Lewandowski, ofFederal Supreme Court (STF), determined, this Friday (17), that the federal government manifests itself within 48 hours about the vaccination against Covid-19 of children between 5 and 11 years old.

Lewandowski’s opinion comes after the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa)authorize, last Thursday (16), the use of Pfizer’s immunizing agent in children of the age group in Brazil. read more.

Study shows which symptoms of Covid-19 appear first

In a new study at the University of Southern California, researchers describe what order of symptoms is most likely for patients with Covid-19 experiment with the different variants of the virus. The results were published in the journal PLOS Computational Biology. read more.

