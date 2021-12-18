Brazil registers 126 deaths by Covid in 24 hours; systems remain in trouble after hacker attack | Coronavirus

Brazil registered this Friday (17) 126 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 617,647 since the start of the pandemic. With that, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was at 131 . Compared to the average 14 days ago, the variation was -33% and points out the trend of fall.

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 this Friday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

five states had no records of deaths this Friday: AC, AP, CE, RR and IF.

After a hacker attack on the Ministry of Health website, on the application and on the ConnectSUS page – a platform that shows proof of vaccination against Covid-19 – in the early hours of Friday (10), different states started reporting problems in collecting data of cases and deaths from the ministry systems. this friday, the secretariats of GO, MS, PB, RJ and TO did not report new data.

And the 8th day in a row with problems pointed out by different states in capturing data on cases and deaths since the attack.

On Sunday (12), the Ministry of Health informed that the process for recovering the records of Brazilians vaccinated against Covid-19 was completed, without loss of information. But the next day, minister Marcelo Queiroga said that there was a new hacker attack. The forecast of systems stabilization, set for Tuesday (14) by the minister, was not fulfilled.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Saturday (11): 179

Sunday (12): 181

Monday (13): 170

Tuesday (14): 151

Wednesday (15): 150

Thursday (16): 145

Friday (17): 131

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2 thousand. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic, 22,207,358 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 4,222 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average in the last 7 days was 3,505 new diagnoses per day. This represents a variation of -60% in relation to cases registered in two weeks, indicating fall in the diagnoses.

At its worst moment, the curve of the national moving average reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

Total deaths: 617,647

617,647 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 126

126 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 131 (variation in 14 days: -33%)

131 (variation in 14 days: -33%) Total confirmed cases: 22,207,358

22,207,358 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 4,222

4,222 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 3,505 (variation in 14 days: -60%)

On the rise (5 states and the DF): MT, DF, RN, RO, RR and PE.

MT, DF, RN, RO, RR and PE. In stability (3 states): PA, SE and AM.

PA, SE and AM. Falling (13 states): PI, AL, AP, BA, SP, SC, ES, PR, RS, MG, CE, MA and AC.

PI, AL, AP, BA, SP, SC, ES, PR, RS, MG, CE, MA and AC. Did not inform (5 states): GO, MS, PB, RJ and TO.

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

Data also gathered by the consortium of press vehicles show that 141,322,921 people have taken the second or single dose of vaccines and are thus fully immunized. This number represents 66.25% of the population. 14 states did not release vaccination data seven days after a hacker attack on the Ministry of Health.

The booster dose was applied in 22,618,133 people, What represents 10.6% of the population.

160,555,061 people, What represents 75.27% of the population, took at least the first dose of vaccines.

Adding the first dose, the second, the single and the booster, they are 324,496,115 doses applied from the beginning of the vaccination.

See the situation in the states

ES: -35%

MG: -45%

RJ: did not inform

SP: -27%

DF: +53%

GO: did not inform

MS: did not inform

MT: +150%

AC: -67%

AM: 0%

AP: -50%

PA: +11%

RO: +21%

RR: +17%

TO: did not inform

AL: -25%

BA: -25%

EC: -49%

MA: -54%

PB: did not inform

PE: +16%

PI: -21%

RN: +29%

SE: 0%

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, who have been working collaboratively since June 8 to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (learn more most).

