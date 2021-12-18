Brazilian Archeology Society writes a letter in repudiation of Bolsonaro’s speeches about Iphan – 12/17/2021 – Mônica Bergamo

The Brazilian Archeology Society (SAB) prepared a letter in repudiation of the speeches by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) about IPHAN (Institute of National Historical and Artistic Heritage). The association criticizes what it calls “questionable conduct involving the management of archaeological heritage by the federal government”.

REAL SHOOT

During an event at Fiesp (Federation of Industries of the State of SP), the president admitted that he had dismissed the agency’s employees for the benefit of businessman Luciano Hang, owner of the Havan stores, who had a work banned. “I ‘Ripei’ everyone from Iphan. I put another guy in there,” Bolsonaro said, to applause.

HISTORIC

SAB lists 18 occasions in which Jair Bolsonaro’s administration tried to speed up processes or circumvent the environmental licensing and claims that disregard for property is contrary to the Constitution. “This is a process of destruction of the Brazilian archaeological heritage, a unique asset, non-renewable and irreplaceable in its particularity”, he says in the open letter.

THREAT

as showed the leaf, in addition to attacks by the president and the exchange of high-ranking Iphan officials, it was under the Bolsonaro government that the Iphan advisory board, the highest authority for registrations and registration of intangible assets, did not meet for a year and eight months .

FRIENDS OF FAITH

After two years, Roberto Carlos returned to recording his Christmas special for Globo, which will be shown on Wednesday (22), after the soap opera “Um Lugar ao Sol”. Among the singer’s guests is Zeca Pagodinho for the third time. “My brothers and I grew up listening to Roberto, every end of the year we would go there to buy his record, so all the songs for me are special. It’s always an honor to be a part of this special one”, says Zeca.