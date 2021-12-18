Brazil’s cheapest electric car arrives in 2022, says Caoa Chery

Get to know the details of the Caoa Chery EQ1, the cheapest electric car in Brazil (Photo: Disclosure)

Chinese automaker Caoa Chery is not kidding. The brand that has just launched the medium SUV Tiggo 7 Pro in the national market promises for 2022 the cheapest electric car in Brazil. Get to know the details of Caoa Chery EQ1.

Caoa Chery has very concrete plans when it comes to expanding its portfolio in the domestic market. Recently, the Chinese automaker launched the Arrizo 6 Pro sedan, a model that is now the top-of-the-line automaker for the category. In addition to him, this week, the brand also introduced the Tiggo 7 Pro midsize SUV.

However, the news does not stop there. According to the automaker, in 2022 the brand will launch another model on the national market. This one will become the cheapest electric car in Brazil, a vehicle that promises to overthrow the JAC E-JS1, current holder of the category.

In addition, if materialized, the automaker will also put down Renault’s plans to achieve the position with the launch of the Renault Kwid Elétrico, a model also expected for next year, and which, like the others, has the proposal to be the cheapest electric car in Brazil.

Caoa Chery will do all of this by launching the Caoa Chery EQ1 compact and electric city car in Brazil, which is already very successful in other brands, for example, in China, the country of origin of the model’s production.

The brand has already confirmed the launch of the EQ1. It is a two-door compact capable of carrying up to four people and will have a price of up to R$ 150,000, considering that the JAC E-JS1 currently has this price.

The model is already in the testing phase on national soil for the official launch to take place in the first months of next year. For domestic sales, it will be imported from China.

About Caoa Chery EQ1 data, it will be marketed here in its latest version, with a 55 kWh electric motor and generating about 75 hp of power. The maximum speed is 120 km/h. In addition, the model has two types of configurations when it comes to autonomy: 301 km and 408 with a full charge by NEDC cycle.

Another highlight is the aluminum body. Which, according to the brand, provides more safety and lightness to the vehicle.

In China, the model was launched in 2017. Since then, more than 200 thousand units of the Caoa Chery EQ1 have been sold.

Inside, the highlight of the model is the 10” multimedia center positioned vertically. In addition to it, the model also has a digital control panel and air conditioning.

Like its rival, the JAC E-JS1, the model also has a cabin invaded by cheerful colors, like the orange in the photo below.