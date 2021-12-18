BRF’s follow on (BRFS3) improves debt structure and may also benefit Marfrig (MFRG3), analysts say; share rises 5%

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IqCLY08ATOc

Meatpackers are once again at the top of the Ibovespa’s biggest hikes, after the BRF (BRFS3) announced it had made a proposal to shareholders for a subsequent offer (follow on) which will be able to capitalize the company in R$ 6.6 billion.

After the announcement, the session was strong, with assets rising about 11.13% at the maximum, to R$22.67, but softening gains and closing at a high of 5.39%, to R$21, 50. Marfrig’s assets (MRFG3) also rose sharply, 3.71%, to R$23.78.

The performance of BRFS3 shares in the first trades this Friday (17) contradicted Credit Suisse’s expectations. In a report, the bank said it believed that the market would react negatively to the proposal for follow on of the company. Analysts said that BRF has been in a sticky situation since 2018 in terms of leverage.

Credit claims that BRF’s internationalization process was not successful and the rise in grain prices impacted the company’s results in the domestic market. although the follow on whether a possibility floated by investors four years ago, Credit believes the transaction could raise doubts as the stock price is near historic lows, excluding pandemic levels.

As for Itaú BBA, any decrease in leverage would help BRF in carrying out its investment plan until 2030. follow-on is approved, the proceeds would take the leverage level predicted for 2022 to a range of 2.0x to 2.5x (below the 3.5x estimate), depending on the premium or discount price of the offer compared to yesterday’s close ( BRL 20.40).

For XP, resources can be used to improve BRF’s current debt structure, reducing total cost and lowering leverage from today’s 3x to less than 2x. According to analysts, after a challenging year with high corn and soybean prices, BRF’s margins were compressed and real improvements should only be seen in 2022, as the worsening situation in Asia negatively impacted its results in the third quarter of 2021 .

XP says that the follow-on may also allow Marfrig to buy more shares without triggering the poison pill by 33.3%, bearing in mind that the company currently holds 33.2% of BRF’s shares. However, as it is not clear how the process of approximation between Marfrig and BRF in 2022 will take place, such uncertainties have kept investors cautious. XP maintains a neutral recommendation for paper with a target price of R$30.4.

