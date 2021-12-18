Bruno Spindel mocks São Paulo’s proposal by Pedro – Flamengo

Team from São Paulo showed interest in the red-black shirt 21, but the value is much lower

Flamengo is turning its strengths towards hiring a new coach, but, meanwhile, players from the famous rubro-negro squad have drawn the attention of other clubs. One of them is center forward Pedro, an important part of the club and who is now in the sights of São Paulo. However, without money for acquisitions of this size, the team from São Paulo would pay only 7 million euros (44,946,300.00 million reais) for the player, an amount mocked by the executive director of Mengo, Bruno Spindel.

This Friday (17), the manager left for Portugal, where he will have meetings, accompanied by Marcos Braz, in search of a new coach. Before traveling, Bruno Spindel gave an interview and was asked about the interest of the team in São Paulo. “I don’t even have to talk about something like that, right?”, he said. It is worth mentioning that Pedro was purchased for 14 million euros (89,892,600 million reais).

Today, we report that São Paulo has considered a €7m proposal for Pedro. Do you have a chance to close the deal? Stay with Spindel’s answer 🤷🏽‍♀️ #columnarfla pic.twitter.com/OlbetdttbI — Letícia Marques (@soyyleticia) December 17, 2021

Although other teams are moving in order to renew their respective squads, Mengo now prioritizes a new commander. That’s because, without success in the 2021 season, Fla needs to quickly rediscover the path of titles and has a coach to match for that.

It is worth mentioning that, among the favorite names of Fla, are: Carlos Carvalhal, Paulo Souza and Paulo Fonseca. Another one who can paint at Mengão is Jorge Jesus, a multi-champion coach for the Rio de Janeiro team. However, due to the high termination fine, the business is considered complicated.