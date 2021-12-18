BTG sees tremendously cheap 3R Petroleum stock – Money Times

THE BTG restarted the coverage of the shares of the 3R Petroleum (RRRP3) with a very optimistic view of the company.

According to analysts Pedro Soares and Thiago Duarte, the company’s shares remain highly discounted considering the level of proven reserves in its portfolio, which should eventually reduce the perception of risk.

The bank set the target share price at R$92, a potential increase of 200% compared to the last closing. In addition, BTG ranked the company as the top pick in the oil and gas sector.

“We see the company focusing on developing its newly built portfolio, offering a good trigger operation and potential for promising results as early as 2022,” argues the trio of analysts.

And the market got the message. At around 1:16 pm, the oil company’s shares rose 5%, to R$30.99.

Why changed?

BTG highlights that, since the last report, 3R was chosen as the bidder for Potiguargrupo and successfully raised R$2.2 billion in a subsequent bid to support the acquisition.

In addition, the company began operating the Areia Branca cluster, after completing the acquisition of Duna, and revitalized the Macau and Rio Ventura fields, where production is 38% higher than when the Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) operated on site.

“We see all these events as positive for the case and pillars of the investment thesis, reinforcing 3R’s ability to grow inorganically through mergers and acquisitions, opportunities that offer potential for growth and cost reduction,” they point out.

By analysts’ calculations, 3R can see its production grow 200%. In addition, the share negotiates at multiples of 3.7 times the Ebitda in 2022 and 2023, “which we consider very convincing, as it already incorporates the disbursements for the acquisition of the Potiguar cluster and its respective results”.

“In short, after delivering a successful M&A strategy supported by very low entry multiples, RRRP is now ready to embark on a new phase of organic growth,” they add.

Who finances?

Despite envisioning all this expansion, BTG recalls that US$ 700 million will be needed to finance the purchase of the Potiguar cluster and, in addition, maintain its cash position above US$ 100 until 2022, “when we think the business should be completed”.

“We think this amount will be raised through debt and the number also assumes that the RRRP will pay for a 100% stake in the asset,” they note.