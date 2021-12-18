Businessman criticizes Jorge Jesus and threatens to take Cebolinha out of Benfica

After seeing Everton Cebolinha play improvised as a right wing in Benfica’s 3-0 victory over Sporting de Covilhã, in the Portuguese League Cup, the forward’s manager, Márcio Cruz, was outraged with coach Jorge Jesus.

In an interview with the Portuguese newspaper “Record”, the manager said that Jorge Jesus is ‘running away’ with the striker since he doesn’t give him a sequel in the season. In the game in which Everton was improvised as a winger, Benfica played with a reserve team. In 2021, the player has alternated moments in the starting lineup and among the reserves.

“Jorge Jesus is killing a player who cost 20 million euros. When Everton is gaining confidence and improving, he takes him off the team,” fired the manager.

“If this continues, we will have to remove the player from the team, so that Benfica doesn’t suffer. If it’s not to put him in his position, then don’t put him as a forward,” he continued.

worried ex-coach

Also in an interview with “Record”, coach Jorge Veras, who worked with Everton Cebolinha in Fortaleza’s youth teams, said that the player looks sad. Veras also opined that the attacker needs a sequence of games like the one he had at Grêmio to reach his maximum performance.

“He needs to have a sequel in the games, like what happened at Grêmio with Renato Gaúcho, reaching a high performance. I see he’s very sad, he plays without the joy he was showing”, declared Jorge Veras.

In 2021, Everton Cebolinha has 25 games for Benfica and four goals. In addition, the player distributed five assists.