Caixa Tem card has not been approved, when can I apply again?

The Caixa Tem application has released a new function: The Caixa Tem credit card. To access the card, you must be a Caixa Tem customer, as it was created exclusively for this audience. The hiring is done 100% online and with instant release.

However, many customers failed the request, if that was your case, rest assured! The institution informs that customers who had the request denied “can try again within 60 days, as we constantly update the information and you will also be able to update your registration data in due course. It is also recommended that you check if you have any restrictions”.

Advantages of the Caixa Tem credit card

With this type of credit offered by Caixa, the customer You may have up to 40 interest-free days to make payment for purchases in cash or in installments, however, it is worth noting that the total purchase amount compromises your card’s credit limit, even if the purchase is in installments.

The Caixa Tem card also offers other advantages, such as: zero annual fee, additional card, virtual card, it is accepted abroad and has benefits from the Vai de Visa program.

How to order

To make the request is very easy and fast, just follow the steps below:

Open the application “Caixa Tem”;

Choose the option “Credit card”;

A message will appear: “I want my cash card has”, click on the orange “next” button;

Confirm the delivery address and click on “confirm”;

Enter your email for sending invoices and confirm;

Choose the limit from the available options;

Decide the best day for your invoice to be due;

Confirm your details and accept the terms;

Create the password according to the guidelines;

Ready! The Caixa Tem virtual credit card is now available and the physical card will soon arrive at your home.

Anyway, do you want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Just follow the Your Digital Credit at the YouTube, Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. However, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, etc. Follow us to find out more!

Image: Caixa Tem credit card website.