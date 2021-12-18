Call of Duty: Vanguard goes on sale at PS Store with up to 35% off

Facebook

The PS Store was updated today with only one offer for Call of Duty: Vanguard. In this case, the three editions of the game are at a discount. The promotion is valid until the 6th of January.

Remember that the New Year Offers Promotion is still available until December 22nd.

It is also worth noting that the multiplayer of Call of Duty: Vanguard can be tested for free this weekend.

Description:

Conquer All Fronts. Fight in air battles over the Pacific, parachute over France, defend Stalingrad with a sniper rifle and press on through advancing forces in North Africa. The Call of Duty franchise returns with Call of Duty: Vanguard, developed by Sledgehammer Games, where players will be immersed in the visceral combat of WWII on an unprecedented global scale.

Call of Duty: Vanguard includes a very immersive solo campaign, a massive Multiplayer launch offer featuring over 20 maps, including 16 developed for core Multiplayer, and an exciting new Zombie experience developed by Treyarch.

Speed ​​up your Warzone experience by purchasing Call of Duty: Vanguard. Players who own and play the game by December 31, 2021 unlock ten Battle Pass tiers, boost their XP progress, and receive four Warzone™ Ready Weapon Projects – and much, much more. Available for use in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Pacific.

Standard Edition Includes:

– Call of Duty®: Vanguard

— Includes PS4™ game version

— Works on PS5™ via backward compatibility

– Digital Exclusivity – Front Line Weapons Pack

The Multi-Generation Pack includes:

– Call of Duty®: Vanguard

— Includes PS4™ and PS5™ game versions

– 5 hours of 2 Weapons XP

– Digital Exclusivity – Front Line Weapons Pack

The Ultimate Edition Includes:

– Call of Duty® Multi-Generation Pack: Vanguard

— Includes PS4™ and PS5™ game versions

– Task Force One Pack

— 3 Operator Skins

— 3 Tracing Projectile Weapon Designs

– Season 1 Battle Pass + 25 Step Leaps*

– 10 hours of 2XP (5 hours of 2XP and 5 hours of 2XP Weapons)

– Digital Exclusivity – Front Line Weapons Pack