Camila Queiroz returns to Globo on Sunday (19). See why | Fame | Online Diary

Globo fulfilled its promise and kept actress Camila Queiroz, 28, in the traditional hidden friend of Fantástico. This Friday (17), the network released the list of famous people who will participate in the game, which will air on Sunday (19).

The participation had already been arranged and recorded before the actress’s tumultuous departure from the cast of “Secret Truths 2”. In November, the network released a statement citing the actress’ unacceptable demands to continue in the plot, where the protagonist, Angel, lived, and said it would dispense with her to record the final scenes of the soap opera.

The actress did not appear in Globo’s traditional year-end vignette. However, the network clarified that Camila Queiroz was not cut in the edition. “The actress never recorded a part in the vignette. Therefore, she couldn’t have had her presence cut off.”

The cast of the station also include actors Cauã Reymond (on the air in “Um Lugar ao Sol”), Larissa Manoela (who will be in “Além da Ilusão” next year) and Michel Gomes (Samuel de “Nos Tempos do Imperador), in addition to the presenter Marcos Mion, who is in charge of Caldeirão, and the ex-BBBs Juliette and Gil do Vigor.

The other participants stood out throughout the year in some way. They are: gymnast Rebeca Andrade, Paralympic swimmer Daniel Dias, ballerina Ingrid Silva, pulmonologist Margareth Dalcolmo, humorist Esse Menino, singers Gloria Groove and Priscilla Alcântara, duo Barões da Pisadinha and soccer player Deyverson.

TROUBLED OUTPUT

Globo announced the departure of Camila Queiroz from the telenovela on November 17th. In a statement, the network said that the actress made “unacceptable” demands such as determining the outcome of the character in the plot, the “formal commitment that she would be part of an eventual third season of the work, in addition to other unacceptable contractual demands”.

On the same day, the actress, in a statement, rebutted the network, claiming that Angel’s fate had changed, contrary to promises she would have received. She also said she was being punished for not renewing her long-term relationship with the network earlier this year.

Without exclusivity with Globo, Camila presented the reality show Wedding to the Blind Brazil alongside her husband, Klebber Toledo, on Netflix.

The day after her departure was announced, the actress posted videos on Instagram denying that she had asked to change the end of the soap opera.

This Friday (26), in an interview with columnist Tony Goes, director Ricardo Waddington, from Globo, once again said that the actress would have made a “set of requirements that does not exist in the world of audiovisual production” to finish the recordings of “Verdades Secret 2”.

Sought out again to speak out on the matter, the actress’ advisers chose not to speak up.