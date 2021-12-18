Cano makes a counterproposal in contract negotiation with Fluminense

Striker left Vasco at the end of the season, is without a club and freely negotiates with interested teams

THE Fluminense Aiming a reinforcement for the attack to be another option to Fred. Currently, the tricolors are trying to get Argentine center forward Germán Cano.

Cano did not renew the contract with the Vasco at the end of Serie B of Brazilian championship and it’s free on the market. However, the striker asks for a high salary to hit another club.

Goias, Ceará and strength they even negotiated with Cano for 2022. However, all were frightened by the values ​​proposed by the Argentine., speculated on BRL 600 thousand per month.

One of the main stakeholders in hiring, Fluminense made an official proposal to the striker. However, this Friday (17), Cano sent a counterproposal to the Tricolor leaders.

Germán Cano, Vasco player celebrates goal during match against Flamengo, valid for the ninth round of the 2021 Guanabara Cup Alexandre Durao/Code19/Gazeta Press

The Rio press speculates that Cano has been negotiating with Arab football. Only, so far, no definition has taken place in this sense.

Cano has been one of Vasco’s main players for the past two seasons. Between 2020 and 2021, the Argentine striker scored 43 goals in 101 games and became the second greatest foreign top scorer in the club’s history.