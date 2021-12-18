Carol Portaluppi, daughter of Renato Gaúcho, reports harassment in Leblon: ‘I’ve never felt so powerless’

The daughter of coach Renato Gaúcho, Carol Portaluppi, reported having been a victim of harassment in Leblon, in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro. The case took place last Thursday night, and Portaluppi denounced everything on social networks (watch the video above).

– I was walking on Leblon street and a guy stuck a water bottle up my ass. What is it, guys? I can’t speak – Carol wrote in a message posted on Instagram stories.

Carol Portaluppi reports harassment (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Then she gave more details on how it all happened.

– I was walking down the street, in Leblon, in Rio de Janeiro, and a man came and said something to me that I couldn’t even pay attention to, and he stuck a bottle of water up my ass. And I was so nervous at the time that I had no reaction, I couldn’t keep walking. And so, the street was full. I’ve never felt so powerless, like that, in my life – vented the model.

– I was so scared at the time that I had no reaction. I just managed to keep walking. And the street was full, nobody did anything. I don’t know if people got scared. My legs were shaking so much. Desire to scream, ask for help and, at the same time, kept walking, kept calm. I don’t feel like saying anything, I’m just talking because there are a lot of people talking to me. It shook me a lot. I felt very attacked, harassed – said Carol Portaluppi.