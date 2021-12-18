Carol Portaluppi, daughter of Renato Gaúcho, reports having been harassed in Rio: ‘willing to scream’ – Zoeira

A model and digital influencer Carol Portaluppi, daughter of soccer coach Renato Gaúcho, she denounced on social networks that she was a victim of sexual harassment on the night of this Thursday (16), on the Leblon, South Zone of Rio de Janeiro.
“I was walking down Leblon street and a guy stuck a water bottle up my ass. What’s this, guys? I can’t talk,” Carol wrote in her Instagram stories.
In a video published next, the model detailed the attack. According to her, the suspect approached, said something and performed the act, which left her “very scared, very nervous”.
“I was walking on the street in Leblon, here in Rio de Janeiro, and a man came, told me some things I couldn’t even pay attention to. He passed a water bottle and stuck it in my ass,” he said.
visibly shaken, Carol regretted feeling “battered”, “harassed” and “impotent”.
“I was so scared at the time that I had no reaction. I just kept walking. And the street was full, no one did anything. I don’t know if people got scared. I’ve never felt so helpless in my life. My legs were shaking so much. Will screaming, asking for help and, at the same time, I kept walking, I kept calm”.