Carol Portaluppi, daughter of Renato Gaúcho, reports having been harassed in Rio: ‘willing to scream’ – Zoeira

A model and digital influencer Carol Portaluppi, daughter of soccer coach Renato Gaúcho, she denounced on social networks that she was a victim of sexual harassment on the night of this Thursday (16), on the Leblon, South Zone of Rio de Janeiro.

“I was walking down Leblon street and a guy stuck a water bottle up my ass. What’s this, guys? I can’t talk,” Carol wrote in her Instagram stories.

In a video published next, the model detailed the attack. According to her, the suspect approached, said something and performed the act, which left her “very scared, very nervous”.

Subtitle: Carol via stories this Thursday night (16) Photograph: Reproduction/Instagram

“I was walking on the street in Leblon, here in Rio de Janeiro, and a man came, told me some things I couldn’t even pay attention to. He passed a water bottle and stuck it in my ass,” he said.

visibly shaken, Carol regretted feeling “battered”, “harassed” and “impotent”.

“I was so scared at the time that I had no reaction. I just kept walking. And the street was full, no one did anything. I don’t know if people got scared. I’ve never felt so helpless in my life. My legs were shaking so much. Will screaming, asking for help and, at the same time, I kept walking, I kept calm”.