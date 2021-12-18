Cast led by Sacy and saadhak received a proposal from LOUD

already present in Free Fire and in the League of Legends, a LOUD he really wants to expand his own brand into other forms of electronic sports. The organization is taking the plan to join the VALUE and, as the VALORANT Zone, proposed to the quintet led by Gustavo “Sacy” Rossi and Matthias “saadhak” Delipetro.

The information obtained by the report indicates that the negotiation between the organization and the quintet is quite advanced and that the team would have denied proposals made by the MIBR and by Stars Horizon. However, both parties are with their feet on the ground because names involved in the project have fines in excess of R$ 100,000.

THE VALORANT Zone contacted LOUD, who replied that “does not comment on market movements“.

The project involving Sacy and saadhak came to light on the last 10th, when ge and the VALORANT Zone revealed that the duo, along with Erick “quotation marks” Santos were in the MIBR’s crosshairs. The report also informed that this “super team” became the target of the Stars Horizon and that the other members would be Bryan “bang” Luna and Augustin “Nozwerr” Ibarra, in addition to coach Rodrigo “Onur” Dalmagro.

THE VALORANT Zone revealed in late October that LOUD participated in the secret meeting held by Riot Games about the calendar referring to the VALORANT Champions Tour 2022 (VCT)

PLAYER STATUS

Sacy and saadhak have been without a team since they revealed that the contracts they had with Team Vikings have come to an end. Dexerto reported on Tuesday (14) that the pair was considering migrating to Europe. quotation marks and pAncada are two others that no longer represent organizations after, respectively, the dissolution of the SLICK and waiver from Stars Horizon. UNR revealed this Wednesday (15) that it was open to proposals after commanding the KRU at the VALORANT Champions. NZR is the only one that still has a link with an organization.