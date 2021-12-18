Cavani is expected to set his future only in January; striker interests Corinthians and Barcelona

Corinthians’ big dream for the 2022 season is Uruguayan Edinson Cavani. With just six more months of association with Manchester United, from England, the player is in the sights of the Parque São Jorge club, and also of Barcelona, ​​for next year.

Although the conversations are already happening, the information from the GE is that the Uruguayan striker warned Corinthians that he will only decide his future in January. According to the portal, the feeling is that Cavani will break his bond with Manchester United and then hear proposals.

According to the English tabloid mirror, Barcelona would have already presented a proposal to the striker. The bond would be valid for 18 months, until June 2023, with a value close to R$22 million in salary.

Without this information, Corinthians continues to monitor Cavani’s situation. As shown by the my helm, the club can count on the help of Taunsa, the club’s new sponsor, to complete the deal for a new forward.

At a press conference this Tuesday, Corinthians football director Roberto de Andrade denied any conversations with the Uruguayan striker. At the same time, the top hat didn’t rule out a deal.

