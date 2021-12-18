Cavani’s response to Corinthians, proposed by Róger Guedes and much more in the Central’s summary | football

We need to confirm: the clubs got into a “Friday” mood this weekend (and the New Year’s Eve). Flamengo is going to Lisbon in search of a coach, Cavani will only decide the future in January… and few actually hired this Friday. But there is still a lot to look out for! Then follow with us in the Summary of the Central. ⤵️

Check out the latest news from Central do Mercado

Look who’s here again… Himself: Cavani. A captive presence in the Central’s summary, the center forward told Corinthians that he will only define his own future in January.

The club won’t wait and starts looking at names in the market. If it doesn’t settle by the beginning of the year, you can talk to the Uruguayan again.

1 of 12 Cavani, Uruguay forward — Photo: Publicity/CONMEBOL Cavani, Uruguay forward — Photo: Disclosure/CONMEBOL

Market Center: Cavani says he will define futures in January

The attacker received an offer from Krasnodar, Russia. But Corinthians is calm behind the scenes. Not least because he has no intention of negotiating Róger Guedes.

2 of 12 Róger Guedes in Ceará vs. Corinthians — Photo: Kely Pereira/AGIF Róger Guedes in Ceará vs. Corinthians — Photo: Kely Pereira/AGIF

The executive director Bruno Spindel is going to Lisbon this Friday, when the vice football player Marcos Braz only boards on Saturday, due to the flu. They have an appointment with Paulo Sousa and will also talk to Jorge Jesus.

Fred Gomes talks about Flamengo’s search for a new coach

Newly arrived at Fluminense, coach Abel Braga wants Moisés and Patrick, from Internacional. But the Rio club doesn’t have both as a priority at the moment. Tricolor even got closer to hitting left-back Cristiano.

3 of 12 Abel Braga and Mário Bittencourt visit the Fluminense CT — Photo: Daniel Perpetuo / FFC Abel Braga and Mário Bittencourt visit the Fluminense CT — Photo: Daniel Perpetuo / FFC

Alexander Medina’s name gained traction at the Internacional, but Colorado has competition in the market. He has an offer to follow Talleres and also caught the attention of San Lorenzo.

4 of 12 Alexander Medina — Photo: Talleres/Disclosure Alexander Medina — Photo: Talleres/Disclosure

The midfielder said goodbye to São Paulo this Friday, as he did not have his contract renewed at Morumbi and should return to Independiente, from Argentina.

5 of 12 Benítez in São Paulo x Athletico — Photo: Marcos Riboli Benítez in São Paulo x Athletico — Photo: Marcos Riboli

Santos wants to continue with Marinho

The forward’s future is still uncertain, but Santos wants to have Marinho for 2022. That’s what the club’s football executive, Edu Dracena, guarantees. The board also wants to keep Marcos Guilherme beyond the end of his loan, in June 2022.

6 of 12 Santos x Cuiabá – Marine — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC Santos x Cuiabá – Marinho — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC

Grêmio does not rule out the stay of the striker for the next season. The club will have a meeting with Douglas Costa’s agent, due to take place next week, to discuss the future.

7 of 12 Douglas Costa responds to Grêmio fans after scored goal — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Gremio press release Douglas Costa responds to Grêmio fans after scored goal — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Gremio publicity

Hernanes asks Sport for a deadline

The Rubro-negro from Pernambuco signaled in midfield his interest in the contract renewal, which ends this month. But Hernanes wants time. He asked the board to give an answer by the end of the year, because he is also considering the possibility of living in Italy in 2022.

8 of 12 Gustavo Florentín and Hernanes on the Arena’s bench, in Sport x Flamengo — Photo: Marlon Costa / Pernambuco Press Gustavo Florentín and Hernanes on the Arena’s bench, in Sport x Flamengo — Photo: Marlon Costa / Pernambuco Press

The club from São Paulo has a verbal agreement with coach Abel Ferreira to renew the contract until the end of 2023. At the same time, Palmeiras is negotiating the renewal of the loan of midfielder Danilo Barbosa, with Nice, from France.

9 of 12 Abel Ferreira at Palmeiras training — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag Palmeiras Abel Ferreira at Palmeiras training — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag Palmeiras

Vasco’s first reinforcement… the second and the next

Cruz-Maltino announced defensive midfielder Yuri Lara as the club’s first signing for 2022. Soon after, it also confirmed the arrival of goalkeeper Thiago Rodrigues and also made a proposal by center forward Caio Dantas. Vasco is also negotiating with Santos the hiring of center forward Raniel.

10 of 12 Yuri is the first booster announced by Vasco for 2022 — Photo: Reproduction Yuri is the first booster announced by Vasco for 2022 — Photo: Reproduction

The forward’s manager complained about the use of Everton Cebolinha as a wingman and threatened to remove him from Benfica: “Jorge Jesus is killing the player”.

11 of 12 Everton Chives Jorge Jesus Benfica — Photo: Getty Images Everton Chives Jorge Jesus Benfica — Photo: Getty Images

Chapecoense took the opportunity to announce a package of reinforcements. He had for almost all functions: Matheus Cabral (goalkeeper), Marcelo Santos (wheel), Sousa (wheel), Marcelo Freitas (half) and Caio Rangel (striker).