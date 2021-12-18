As it did at the end of 2020, Honda reserved the last days of the year to announce its main launches for 2022. This time, the changes will be important and will involve three large models of the brand. Changes will affect CB 1000R, NC 750X and X-ADV.

The news will be presented over the first four months of next year and their prices should only be announced closer to the official presentations. Changes include several areas. They range from new versions for motorcycles to major renovations, through to chassis improvements and the standard equipment list.

Honda’s naked “1000” will receive the addition of the Black Edition version. As the name implies, it features a darkened paint scheme. She also replaced the pillion seat with a lid. The 2022 line of the CB 1000R also received a new digital instrument panel with a 5-inch TFT color screen in both versions.

Another novelty is the inclusion of HSVCS, the name Honda gives to the motorcycle’s Bluetooth connectivity system. In terms of engine, the four-in-line received a new lineup and will deliver 141.4 hp of power and 10.2 kgfm of torque. In the Black Edition version, the bike will receive the bidirectional quickshifter as standard.

Honda’s 750 crossover will undergo deeper modifications in the 2022 line. Right away the new lines of the NC 750X 2022 are visible, giving a more current look to the bike. The main novelty, however, is that from next year the bike will be able to be equipped with the DCT, the brand’s automated double-clutch transmission. The equipment is available today on motorcycles such as the X-ADV, Gold Wing and Africa Twin. Traditional broadcast will remain on offer.

The helmet holder, which is located in the place where the fuel tank is traditionally located, had its capacity increased from 22 to 23 liters. The digital panel with LCD screen was redesigned and, starting next year, the Honda NC 750X will also have torque delivery control, varying the response of the engine, which also received a new programming for the electronics unit.

A mixed scooter with an adventurer, the Honda X-ADV will also gain changes to the 2022 line. It will be equipped with a new digital instrument panel with a 5-inch color TFT screen. You will also receive four driving modes and Bluetooth connectivity as of next year.

Honda didn’t say how much, but said the X-ADV 2022 got more powerful. However, an important number that was provided is the weight reduction, as the bike became 3 kg lighter thanks to a redesign of its chassis. The luggage compartment under the bike’s seat also had its capacity increased from 21 to 22 liters.