Cebolinha at Palmeiras, reinforcement at Flamengo and more: football news

Credit: Reproduction/CBF | Flamengo/ Disclosure | Matej Divizna/Getty Images

In order to keep readers informed with the main news in football, the fans.com back with a daily summary with the news from the site this Friday afternoon (17).

Check out the latest football news today:

Flamengo signs ex-Juventus

If in the professional the focus is on the search for a new coach, Flamengo’s base moves strongly in hiring promising youngsters. The Rubro-negro referred the hiring of right-back Santiago Ocampos, 19, who was at Israel’s Beitar Jerusalem.

The Best Fan Token in the World! Click and discover the exclusive benefits of the Fan Token Cruise

Attempt by Palmeiras

Hired this season on the recommendation of coach Abel Ferreira, defensive midfielder Danilo Barbosa continues with an indefinite future at Palmeiras. The player is on loan from Nice, from France, until the end of this year and Alviverde is preparing the last ‘card’ to have the 18 shirt at the Club World Cup.

Did I ride at Fluminense?

Fluminense envisions the possibility of signing right-back Rodinei, from Flamengo. However, according to information from journalist Venê Casagrande, the Laranjeiras team will have to pay large amounts.

Dispensations in São Paulo

The squad of São Paulo must go through a reformulation for the 2022 season and the list of layoffs from Tricolor could reach up to 14 players.

new club in Borja

With the relegation to Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, Grêmio is trying to return Borja to Palmeiras, who are already looking for a new loan from the striker. The trend is for shirt 9 to return to Colombian football and Atlético Nacional and Junior Barranquilla appear as possible options.

Chives at Palmeiras?

Palmeiras fans used social media to ask Leila Pereira, the club’s new president, to hire Everton Cebolinha, from Benfica. The striker is not experiencing a great moment in Portuguese football.

Proposal by Bruno Henrique

Flamengo would have received an offer by Bruno Henrique, on a six-month loan from a Russian club. Without thinking too much, the Red-Black declined the offer.

Reinforcement of Vasco

Vasco da Gama announced the hiring of goalkeeper Thiago Rodrigues, who was at CSA. The shirt 1 was featured at Azulão in the last two seasons.

Congo striker at Corinthians?

The Corinthians search for a new center forward for next season is nothing new to anyone. Timão has Cavani, from Manchester United, with a target. But, alvinegro received an unusual indication.

According to journalist Ekrem Konur, forward Cédric Bakambu, who plays for Beijing Guoan, from China, was nominated for Corinthians. The player would also have been suggested to other clubs in Europe and South America.

River Plate wants Rigoni

São Paulo’s highlight this season, forward Rigoni is targeted by River Plate, from Argentina. The player’s manager spoke about the possibility of a deal.

READ TOO:

Ball market: Palmeiras starts talks to hire a Chinese midfielder

Ball market: Abel Ferreira would have asked Palmeiras to hire Carlos Vela

Ball market: No space with Abel Ferreira, Palmeiras striker has a deal made with São Paulo club

Ball market: Grêmio resigns after relegation and professional unburdens himself

Ball market: Defender Dedé enters the sights of Serie A big club

Will leave? Flamengo striker has a controversial attitude on social media and receives criticism

Ball Market: Going out? Palmeiras takes action that could define Luiz Adriano’s future

Volta de Paulinho, future of Luan, millionaire payroll and more: the latest news from Corinthians

Ball market: Palmeiras makes last attempt to have Danilo Barbosa in the Club World Cup