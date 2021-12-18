Centrão and part of the opposition unite to guarantee an electoral fund of R$ 5.7 billion. See how each party voted

BRASILIA — In a vote that brought together parties from the Centrão and part of the opposition parties, Congress overturned a veto by President Jair Bolsonaro and restored the electoral fund of up to R$ 5.7 billion for 2022, triple the amount made available for the 2018 election. In the Chamber, there were 317 votes to guarantee the increase, and 146 against. In the Senate, 53 to 21. One of the parties most committed to guaranteeing the greater value of the “fundão” was the PL, party of Bolsonaro.

Understand: Barroso criticizes Bolsonaro’s actions and says that ‘the delay haunted our lives menacingly’ in 2021

The next step for parliamentarians will be to include a value at this level in the 2022 Budget. On Monday, the Mixed Budget Committee (CMO) will have a meeting to vote on the opinion of the general rapporteur, Hugo Leal (PSD-RJ). To GLOBO, the deputy said that he will adjust the text and will raise the fund from R$ 2.1 billion to R$ 5.1 billion. After the commission’s work, Congress is expected to vote on the budget piece within the next week.

Although Bolsonaro defended the amount of R$ 2.1 billion, an amount sent to Congress, there was no effort to convince the government base for the change to be carried out. The resources will also benefit the president in his reelection campaign. In the vote, the government leadership was silent on the issue, leaving the Allied base free to vote as they pleased.

STF: Moraes sends pocket narist Zé Trovão to house arrest with ankle bracelet

— We all know that we do not make an election without recourse. Since we do not have the right to private benefits, let’s vote and guide the vote no – said the leader of the PL in the Chamber, Wellington Roberto (PB), endorsing the overthrow of the veto.

PT and Centrão together

The electoral fund was created by Congress in 2017, in the wake of Operation Lava-Jato. Backed by public resources, it was an alternative to offset the ban on donations from legal entities to campaigns, determined in 2015 by the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

2022 Elections: Alckmin as vice-president could take 16% to vote for Lula, but he doesn’t change the majority’s choice, according to Datafolha

— There is a need to update the electoral fund. Public financing was the chosen means after so much corruption that private financing generated. There are only these two forms – said the leader of the PL in the Senate, Carlos Portinho (RJ).

The PT, one of Bolsonaro’s main opponents, joined the Centrão parties in overthrowing the veto.

Read: Bolsonaro’s pressure pushes Claudio Castro’s allies to rival plates

— The vote is between those who defend public financing and those who defend private financing. Therefore, the minority vote is no – said deputy José Guimarães (PT-CE), forwarding the position to overthrow the veto.

PT leader in the Senate, Paulo Rocha (PA), said that the vote is “calm” for the party, which has defended public funding since its constitution. According to him, “the size of the fund is another discussion”.

2022 Elections: With low poll approval, Bolsonaro asks for ‘Datapovo’

On the left, in addition to the PT, PDT and PSB voted, in their majority, to increase the fund. This position was unanimous in PCdoB. In contrast, the PSOL manifested itself for maintaining the veto.

The leader of the PSOL in the Chamber, Talíria Petrone (RJ), said that she is not against the existence of the public campaign fund, but that the amount of R$ 5.7 billion “is not reasonable”.

Read: Fux says STF valued science and was targeted by threats in 2021

— I defend public campaign financing, I think private-business financing is an aberration, institutionalized corruption. But let’s be minimally reasonable – added deputy Sâmia Bomfim (PSOL-SP).

Among the parties seeking a third way to polarize Bolsonaro and ex-president Lula in next year’s elections, the majority of the PSD and MDB were against the veto, while the PSDB, Podemos and Citizenship, in favor.

In the Senate, the leader of the opposition, Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), guided by the maintenance of the veto. According to him, the value of the electoral fund being boosted during the economic and health crisis caused by Covid-19 is astonishing.

Podcasts

To the point Consumer guide: don’t fall into the trap of Christmas and holiday travel



Lauro and Gabeira Bolsonaro’s denial never ends



Malu is ON Fernando Haddad: ‘We have to pave the second round now’



CBN Panorama Vaccine in children only in 2022; Congress votes president’s vetoes; Bolsonaro has worst evaluation of his government





— It is not reasonable to increase the fund at this moment, with the Brazilian suffering, to put another R$ 2.5 billion to finance the elections. This raises the Brazilian population against this Parliament — criticized Randolfe.

The vice president of the Chamber, Marcelo Ramos (PL-AM), who chaired the session, said that if the value of the public fund was not increased, it would be necessary to re-discuss the campaign financing model to make candidates viable.

— We made an option in the country to prohibit private financing. And then there is only one way: public funding. We are deciding here, in theory, whether we reaffirm that decision back there or whether we will have to re-discuss the possibility of private financing,” said Ramos.

2022 Elections: See what are the strengths of Lula, Bolsonaro, Moro and Ciro according to the latest polls

Budget in dispute

Also yesterday, Congress overturned Bolsonaro’s veto, which sought to prevent greater control by lawmakers over the execution of the secret budget. In a vote, the House and Senate reinstated the rule that gives power to congressmen to indicate the order of priority for the release of funds for the rapporteur’s amendments for the next year.

In practice, the government will have to submit to the will of deputies and senators and “must observe the indications of beneficiaries”. In 2022, the forecast is that the amount of approximately R$ 16 billion will be set aside through amendments by the rapporteur.

The passage recovered by the parliamentarians also determines that the government cannot transfer the resources indicated by the general rapporteur to other beneficiaries. In other words, it takes away power from the government to reallocate these resources.

STF: Lewandowski denies Amazonas governor’s request to annul indictment in Covid’s CPI

The urgency to approve the increase in the electoral fund led Congress to sideline the proposal that requires health plans to cover the expenses of clients with drugs for home and oral use against cancer. With that, the theme should only be appreciated next year.

According to Senator Reguffe (Podemos-DF), author of the proposal, the government’s leader in Congress, Eduardo Gomes (MDB-TO), made the commitment that the veto will be voted in the first week of February 2022.

— My oral chemotherapy bill was vetoed on July 27 of this year. Therefore, it should have been appreciated by the National Congress a long time ago – complained Reguffe.

Read: Randolfe asks André Mendonça not to report action on dismissal of Iphan’s employees

The vice president of the Chamber said that Reguffe’s position is “absolutely correct, both in content and in form”:

— In terms of content, due to the urgency of the matter. A cancer patient cannot wait, cannot wait a day, perhaps wait a month or two months, as far as form is concerned.

Ramos apologized to the senator and explained that, due to the voting format, only deliberations that had a consensus would be appreciated. He reinforced that a new deliberation will take place in February.