Chamber votes to overturn Bolsonaro’s veto on electoral fund of R$ 5.7 billion in 2022 | Politics

The plenary of the Chamber of Deputies voted this Friday (18) to overturn President Jair Bolsonaro’s veto on an excerpt of the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO), maintaining the forecast of BRL 5.7 billion in public resources for the electoral fund in 2022.

The overthrow of the veto still depends, however, on a decision by the Senate. The session is also scheduled for this Friday.

The approval of the new value of the electoral fund was supported by deputies from the base and the opposition. There were 317 votes in favor of the overthrow and 146 against.

The PL, Jair Bolsonaro’s party, defended the overthrow of the veto signed by the president. Likewise, legends of the so-called “central”, such as the PP and the Republicans, guided in favor of the measure. PT deputies also supported the electoral fund of up to R$5.7 billion.

Parties such as the PSOL, Novo, Podemos and PSL directed their benches to vote against the increase in fundão.

The Special Fund for Campaign Financing, known in Congress as “fundão”, was created in 2017 and serves to fund electoral campaigns with public resources.

Bolsonaro sanctions LDO and vetoes BRL 5.7 billion electoral fund

This year, deputies and senators raised the fundãos value and approved the allocation of BRL 5.7 billion for 2022, almost triple the approximately R$ 2 billion used in the 2018 and 2020 elections.

The economic team defended the reserve of R$ 2.1 billion for the electoral fund, an amount that appears in the Budget proposal for 2022.

By vetoing this excerpt from the LDO, Bolsonaro argued that the measure “contrary to the public interest” and would lead to a reduction in bench amendments, which is also a public resource for deputies and senators.

“Thus, the legislative proposal would have a negative impact on the continuation of multi-year investments, including investments in progress whose beginnings were financed by amendments from the state bench in previous years”, argued the president.