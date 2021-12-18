Check out the finalists’ plans after leaving the reality A Fazenda 13 – A Fazenda

With the end of The Farm 13, it’s time for the pawns to start battling to turn the plans and dreams envisioned at headquarters into practice! To help them, how about refreshing their memory and remembering the projects made by the finalists when they were still confined?

On the last day, finalists Bil Araújo, Marina Ferrari, Rico Melquiades and Solange Gomes talked at the headquarters’ pool about wanting to get a tattoo after the program to leave a mark of The Farm 13.

Marina told the pedestrians that she would like to get something different, which no one has ever done, and thought about drawing a rooster.

Rico was out of ideas and ended up getting two suggestions from Solange: coffee powder or the pawn taking the microphone, in reference to the fights he led.

Skipping to the first week, Aline and Rico had already established a very strong bond and started to make plans for life. The girl confessed to her friend that she would like to take him to many parties to enjoy together. The comedian perked up and promised to present his hometown, Maceió (AL), to the actress.

A topic that was very popular among pedestrians while they were still at headquarters was social media. With no access, they agreed to make several content together after leaving the reality show. It does not stop there! There was a pawn who promised to reveal confinement secrets with very sensational calls, to engage a lot!

Love

The plans for the heart could not be lacking! During a conversation between Bil and Rico, they revealed their desire to take more care of their bodies and also to find a love for life. “I’m tired of just staying”, revealed the comedian, who said he wanted to date seriously.

Bil said he would look for a partner to build things next to him and warned: “If it’s to play games, it’s better to step up.” Along the same path, the two finalists shared the dream of paying off the apartment they bought to take this weight off their shoulders. Rico said he would also like to give his mother a car and build a new house.

Marina, fourth in the edition, made a very long list of the things she would like to do after leaving the headquarters: enjoy friends and family, work hard, save money and help people. After listening to his friend, Rico revealed a promise he made if he won the game: donate 10% of the fee to do good, such as buying food baskets or dog food.

However, the pawn’s most controversial promise involved Erasmo Viana. After the pawn’s elimination, Rico and Solange praised his beauty in the bedroom when the comedian snapped, “If I won the show, I’d give my prize to him.” And now, does he still think like that?

sign the Playplus and watch all the episodes of The Farm 13!